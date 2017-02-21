It’s a big game for…

Sergio Aguero. With Gabriel Jesus out for up to three months after breaking a bone in his foot, the Argentine has been handed a second bite at the cherry. With Jesus out of the equation, City once again turn to the experienced frontman who has the chance to remind Pep Guardiola of his worth. With 18 goals to his name this season, including three in the Champions League, Aguero’s goal-scoring credentials are evident – it’s now a case of whether he can rediscover this form after being usurped by the young Brazilian.

Best stat…

Manchester City have never lost to French opposition in Europe - winning once and drawing twice against PSG.

Sergio Aguero had to make do with a place on Pep Guardiola's bench before Jesus' injury ( Getty )

Player to watch…

Radamel Falcao. The Chelsea and Manchester United reject has enjoyed something of a revival in France this season. The Colombian returns to England having scored 19 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions so far, two of which have come in the Champions League. With Monaco the highest-scoring team across all of Europe’s main leagues, City will need to tread carefully when it comes to dealing with Falcao and the visitors’ front line as a whole.

Falcao is enjoying an impressive run of form (Getty)



Form guide…

Manchester City: DWWWWD

AS Monaco: DWWWDD

Predicted line-ups…

Manchester City XI: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

AS Monaco XI: Subasic; Toure, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Falcao, Germain.

Key information…

Kick-off: Tuesday 21 February, 7.45pm, Etihad Stadium.

TV: Coverage on BT Sport 2.

Odds…

Manchester City to win: 5/8

Monaco to win: 22/5

Draw: 16/5

