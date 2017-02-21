Manchester City knocked themselves out of Europe, realised what they were doing, roared back and won a match for the ages 5-3. They gifted three away goals to Monaco, were 3-2 down in the second half, and at times it looked like their only response to Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe was blind panic.

But they married their defensive disaster with their own ferocious attacking, inspired by Sergio Aguero, desperately proving a point to the world.

With better finishing there would have been more goals but fans had to settle for eight, and one missed penalty.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with a tidy finish after 26 minutes ( Getty )

The question was whether City’s recent improvements could survive the more testing challenge of Champions League football. Something had clicked at City recently and Pep Guardiola’s only two changes from the side that dismantled Bournemouth last week were enforced, with Nicolas Otamendi and of course Sergio Aguero coming in for injured team-mates.

Despite the loss of Gabriel Jesus, City were still lively going forward. David Silva found space and when he does that the opposition are in trouble. He had a goal disallowed for offside before Kevin de Bruyne whipped a cross in which Aguero could not quite turn in.

Kylian Mbappe's thunderous strike sent Monaco in ahead at the break ( Getty )

Both teams were throwing everything forward, taking big risks, but it was City who took the lead. Leroy Sane span away from Djibril Sidibe, swerved past Fabinho, got the ball back from David Silva and drove in a cross. Raheem Sterling darted in and prodded City ahead.

This was the time for game management but City continued to push. Monaco’s high press had been causing them problems all evening but they did not learn, and six minutes after scoring they gifted an equaliser. Willy Caballero skewed a kick to Fabinho, who exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and crossed to the far post. Radamel Falcao, still electric in the box, darted away from John Stones and Bacary Sagna, heading into the net.

Falcao's poor spot-kick was easily held by Willy Caballero ( Getty )

City tried to hit straight back against a Monaco defence that was just as open as their own. De Bruyne played in Aguero, who shaped to skip past Danijel Subasic but fell over his leg. Aguero sought contact and found it, and referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz gave a marginal decision against him, booking him for diving.

City were furious but chose the worst possible time to lose their cool. Their defence was a mess and when Kylian Mbappe nearly scored, running onto a goal-kick, they should have been warned. But when Fabinho chipped an early free-kick over Stones’ head, they did not learn, and Mbappe buried it into the net. Monaco had their second away goal already.

The former Manchester United striker atoned for his miss with a brilliant chip ( Getty )

Just minutes into the second half, Monaco nearly had a third. Benjamin Mendy crossed from the left and Falcao darted in behind Otamendi who could do nothing other than lunge and trip him. Lahoz initially gave a goal-kick before the assistant behind the goal told him it was a penalty instead. Falcao, one of the best finishers of his generation, stepped up with a chance to kill City. He stuttered and, implausibly, shot weakly into Caballero’s grateful arms.

The crowd went wild, City fed off their energy and the equaliser felt inevitable. It came when Sterling stole a ball, broke forward and passed through to Aguero. He ran in behind Monaco’s slow centre-backs, Andrea Raggi and Kamil Glik, and got his shot away early. It zipped through Subasic’s hands and into the net.

City had the momentum but that does not matter when you cannot defend. They gifted a ludicrous third away goal straight after. Tiemoue Bakayoko played a hopeful channel ball to Falcao, running alongside Stones. The defender was expected to win it but Falcao held him off then humiliatingly skipped inside him to get in on goal. Caballero came out and Falcao impetuously dinked the ball over him, up then down, more than making up for his penalty miss.

Sergio Aguero put City on terms with a fabulous volley ( Getty )

That moment would have killed many teams but City, infuriated with their own sloppiness, refused to rule themselves out of Europe at this early hurdle. Their season was not ending tonight. Two corner kicks turned the game from 2-3 to 4-3 in six gleeful minutes. First Aguero volleyed in at the far post, perfectly meeting Silva’s kick and placing it into the bottom corner. He picked up the ball, chased back, and with their next attack City had an implausible lead, for the first time since six goals ago. Toure leaped highest to flick the corner on and Stones, after the worst defensive performance of his City career, redemptively bundled the ball in at the far post.

John Stones tapped in at the far post to complete City's remarkable comeback ( Getty )

Many teams would settle with 4-3 but not this one. They did not want to arrive in Monaco with just a one-goal lead to show for it. Monaco, by this stage, were defending no better than City. Aguero blasted straight at Subasic from close range before City, somehow still functioning at the top level, produced the move of the match to kill the game.

City moved the ball to David Silva and he chipped a beautiful pass over the top to Aguero, in behind. He squared to Sane who finished, just avoiding the offside Sterling. City, somehow, were 5-3 up and this time they were not throwing it away.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho (Zabaleta 62); De Bruyne, Toure, David Silva; Sterling (Navas 89), Aguero (Fernando 87), Sane.

Subs not used: Bravo, Fernando, Nolito, Navas, Delph, Iheanacho.

Monaco (4-2-3-1): Subasic; Sidibe, Glik, Raggi, Mendy; Fabinho, Bakayoko (Dirar 88); Bernardo Silva (Moutinho 85), Mbappe (Germain 79), Lemar; Falcao.

Subs not used: De Sanctis, Dirar, Moutinho, Carrillo, Germain, Diallo, Toure.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Attendance: 53,351