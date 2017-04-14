Michael Carrick calls on 'sloppy' Manchester United to become more ruthless in killing teams off

Michael Carrick called on "sloppy" Manchester United to be more ruthless in killing teams off after seeing Anderlecht score a late equaliser in their Europa League quarter-final first leg in Brussels.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck on United's European travels yet again, but Leander Dendoncker's late header leaves the tie intriguingly poised.

"It was frustrating but we were so in control in the first half and we got sloppy," United midfielder Carrick said afterwards.

"We've got to kill teams off and we were in control of the game but we didn't do that. It was frustrating but we didn't do that and we should have won that game comfortably.

"I'm completely disappointed really. We need to be more ruthless and kill things off, it's as simple as that. It's too comfortable. It was almost too easy at times and we got sloppy and lost possession. It's one of those scorelines where it's dangerous."

May's Stockholm final is beginning to come into sight after a long, arduous campaign that has undoubtedly taken a toll on Manchester United's Premier League ambitions.

"We look at the result and obviously it's not the end of the world for us and we're still in a good position going into the second leg, but it's frustrating and we're better than that," Carrick added.

"We stay positive and look forward to the next game and if we play well we'll go through.

"We dominated. There were a lot of good things. It's not easy coming away in Europe and dominating games."

