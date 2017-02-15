Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has sought to downplay speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Manchester United, admitting that he has “doubts” about a move to England.

The 25-year-old has been increasingly linked to Old Trafford over the past two months, with numerous reports claiming personal terms have already been agreed between the player and the Manchester club.

But Griezmann has revealed his apprehensions over a move to the UK, admitting that the weather and intrusions into his private life could dissuade him from making a switch.

“I have a lot of doubts about moving to England,” he told RMC.

“With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from. Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant…

"Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside."

Atletico president Enirque Cerezo has similarly cast doubt on a potential Griezmann summer transfer.

Speaking to Spanish radio station COPE, Cerezo insisted that the Frenchman “will be at Atletico for a long time”.

If United were to sign the forward it is expected they would have to match the world record transfer fee paid for compatriot Paul Pogba last summer.