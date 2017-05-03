Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo insists his side won't change their tactical style for Manchester United

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo has insisted that it will be down to Manchester United to change for them because his side will not change for Jose Mourinho's, as he said his players will show respect but no fear.

The Spanish side host United in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, having blazed a trail through the competition thanks to their high-pressing game.

“We want to be true to ourselves,” Berizzo said. “We have found a way to play.

“How do we win? Being faithful to who we are. We have found an identity, and we believe in this identity: a lot of pressing, a lot of possession, and a belief in a sustained attack.

The only way to beat a team like United is to be faithful to our identity.”

A disciple of famed Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, compatriot Berizzo had been asked whether he had watched the older manager’s victory over United with Athletic Bilbao in the 2011-12 Europa League.

“Yes, I was a witness to Bielsa’s match in Manchester,” Berizzo said. “He found a tactical solution in that match. That may be a clue to follow tomorrow. United know what they’re doing. They know how to manage games, the pace, the attack. Tomorrow we want to go with a perspective, a chance of winning. The only way to do that is to be faithful to our own game.

“I think the match is going to change from within. I don’t think it’s going to be a lineal match, that is always the same.

"Manchester United changes according to the rival they play against so we have to be ready for that.”

One Celta Vigo player who has gone through a remarkable change since his time in England with Liverpool has been attacker Iago Aspas. The forward has been a revelation for the Galician side, and probably the player to be most feared for United, but Berizzo refused to take credit for his transformation.

“The reality of Iago has to be his personality rather than any manager in charge,” the Celta manager said. “He’s been very comfortable since he came. He’s matured a lot. He’s assumed leadership. Playing on the right has liberated him and he’s able to combine better with the centre forwards.”