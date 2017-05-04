Five things we learned as Manchester United took a step towards the Europa League final

Throwback Thursday for Aspas

If three years ago, when Iago Aspas’ awful corner led to Chelsea scoring their second at Anfield to take the league away from Liverpool, you were told he would be “United’s biggest threat” in a European semi-final there is a good chance you’d be wheeled off to the looney bin. However, that’s exactly what he was billed as. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s ‘MSN’ have scored more La Liga goals than the former Red this season, after all. But in reality, he looked more like that Liverpool player than a rejuvenated assassin. He missed a decent chance, his first touch was poor and his gave away a lot of foolish free-kicks as his frustrations grew.

Aspas failed to live up to his billing before the game (Getty)

Mourinho’s mind-games working

Jose Mourinho’s narrative about United’s fatigue had clearly worked if only just by listening to the commentary in the television coverage. Celta Vigo have played nearly as many games as United this season, and with a poorer squad, but it has not been mentioned. It provides Mourinho not only an excuse for Thursday night – if he needed it – but also one for the Arsenal game on Sunday and both the second leg and the Tottenham game next week. It takes the pressure off the players and it was evident how perfectly it had worked just listening to the broadcast.

Mourinho kept talking about United's tiredness in the lead up to the game (Getty)

Rashford is a centre forward, not a wide man

Just because Marcus Rashford is one of the quickest players in England, doesn’t immediately make him a winger, and United seem to have realised that now. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the side Rashford was pushed out wide, but in his absence the teenager is looking back to his best. Aside from the goal, as a centre forward, he was allowed to naturally run into channels and drag the centre-backs out of position, something that was often exploited by the likes of Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He also showed great strength to hold off the Celta defence and set up Lingard – although perhaps he would have been better off being a tad more selfish in that situation. He did just that in the second half, however this time he would have been better served with a pass. But he is still learning though, and it was a hell of a free-kick.

Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo







12 show all Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo





















1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

Mkhitaryan loves the Europa League

Boy, does this guy like the Europa League? Mkhitaryan put in another sterling attacking performance and was United’s most creative outlet throughout. He missed a couple of chances he should have scored – most notably when Paul Pogba put him through – but his work rate was phenomenal. By the end of the first half he had completed more successful tackles than any other player on the pitch and was perhaps the only United player who showed a real sense of urgency at Balaidos.

Pogba failed to control the game – but still looked superb

Paul Pogba was impressive - but is still not looking like an £89m player (Getty)

There was no control in the midfield and it was there for Pogba to dictate and grab the game by the scruff of the neck. He made a bursting run for which he should have been awarded a free-kick midway through the first half, and then a second towards the end, which should have ended in a Mkhitaryan goal. It was certainly one of his better games, but, given his strength, skill and passing ability, he should be dominating games like this. Perhaps it is a little harsh to criticise him for his performance, but given his price-tag he is always going to gather more harsh reviews than glowing ones. He is still in the shadow of that and until he starts dictating games, it will always be used against him.