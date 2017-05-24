Manchester United's victory over Ajax in the Europa League final has earned them a place in next season's Champions League - and what's more, they won't even have to qualify for it.

United saw off Ajax in Stockholm to finally get their hands on the only European trophy not in their bulging trophy cabinet and a place back at football's top table to boot.

And thanks to Real Madrid they will go straight into the group stage proper.

If Atlético had beaten Real Madrid to a place in the Champions League final the winners of the Europa League would have been demoted to a place in the Champions League’s notoriously fiendish qualification stage.

Teams such as Shakhtar Donetsk, Fenerbahçe and eventual semi-finalist Monaco all played in the third qualifying round of this season’s competition, so United will be pleased at being able to avoid it next year.

But what are the rules on teams entering the Champions League?

How do Europa League winners qualify for the Champions League?

As per Uefa's website, the winners of the Champions League are automatically granted a place in the competition’s group stages the following season as a reward.

The winners of the Europa League are also rewarded with a place in the competition, being entered into the playoff round at a minimum.

The Europa League winners enter in the group stages if the Champions League winners qualify directly for the competition anyway through their own domestic league position.

Pogba got United on their way in Stockholm

For example, if a Spanish club won the Champions League and finished from first to third in La Liga, then the Europa League winners would enter the following season’s Champions League at the group stages.

The Europa League winners only end up having to play a qualifier if the Champions League winners do not qualify automatically for the competition’s group stages via their domestic league, (i.e., in the La Liga example above, the Champions League winners would have to finish fourth or lower).

Mkhitaryan doubled United's lead

So, what are the possibilities for United?

How can United qualify for the Champions League?

Because Real Madrid and Juventus have qualified for the final of the Champions League, and because both of those teams were already guaranteed entry into next year's competition because of their league position, the winners of the Europa League will be directly entered into the 2017/18 Champions League group stage.

1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

With in and outside the top four, will a top-four team miss out?

Uefa regulations mean that a maximum of five teams from the same league can qualify for the Champions League, meaning with United winning the Europa League, the side which has finished fourth in the Premier League, Liverpool, will not miss out on a Champions League place.