Manchester United have qualified for the 2017/18 Champions League after winning this season’s Europa League by beating Ajax in the final in Stockholm.

Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League and thus outside of the domestic qualification places, United will return to European football’s elite club competition at the start of the next campaign.

United failed to qualify for the competition last season after only finishing fifth in the 2015/16 Premier League under Louis van Gaal.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

When will Manchester United enter the competition?

United will enter the 2017/18 Champions League at the group stage.

As Europa League winners and because both possible Champions League winners (Juventus and Real Madrid) qualified for next season's group stages through their own domestic leagues, United do not need to go through a qualifying round.

Will they be seeded in the group stage draw?

The group stage is drawn from four pots. Pot 1 includes the Champions League holders and domestic league champions. The three remaining pots are seeded by coefficient rankings.

United are likely to be included in Pot 2 of draw, the highest seeded pot in the draw. They will be included alongside other high-coefficient non-champions like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Who could they play?

United will be drawn with one team from Pot 1: either Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco or Spartak Moscow.

Pots 3 and 4 are yet to be fully confirmed, though Roma, RB Leipzig, Basel, Feyenoord and Anderlecht will all be included and are likely to be placed in these pots.

Does Manchester United’s victory mean Liverpool are out?

No. United’s victory does not affect Liverpool, who will enter the competition in the final qualifying round and have to come through a single two-legged tie to reach the group stage.

If they do so, England will have five representatives in the Champions League group stage.

When is the group stage draw?

The group stage draw will take place on Thursday 24 August in Monaco.

When does the group stage start?

The first round of group stage games will be played across 12-13 September, with the sixth and final round of games across 5-6 December.