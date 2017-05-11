Jose Mourinho admitted Eric Bailly had been naïve to get involved in the fracas that saw the defender sent off at the climax of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final.

The 23-year-old Ivorian who has enjoyed a superb first season as the linchpin of United’s defence, raised his hand to Celta Vigo’s goalscorer, Facundo Roncaglia, as the match climaxed in the final few minutes. Roncaglia was also dismissed and the two men had to be kept apart as they made their way along the touchline.

“The game was very emotional. Some kept control better than others,” Mourinho said. “Roncaglia is not new in these situations but Bailly was probably naïve. We now lose a very good player for the final and we don’t have many.”

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings







11 show all Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings



















1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

With Marcos Rojo unavailable for the final through injury, Mourinho will have to rely on Daley Blind, who is not a specialist centre-half, and either Chris Smalling or Phil Jones, two players who have borne the brunt of his criticism throughout the season.

In Stockholm, Manchester United will now face an Ajax side that held off Lyon to win their semi final 5-4 on aggregate. However, Mourinho pointed out that the Eredivisie season ends on Sunday and Manchester United will have to play three more games before the final.

Mourinho also acknowledged that a 1-1 draw at home to one of La Liga’s minor clubs was not the perfect way to get to Stockholm. Had the former Manchester City forward John Guidetti not squandered a wonderful opportunity right at the end, Celta would have gone through to their first European final on the away goals rule.





“Every game has a different story and our story this season has been that when you play very well you don’t score a goal,” Mourinho reflected. “That means when you don’t play very well you are in trouble.

“In the first leg in Vigo we played very well. I was calm and relaxed on the bench and I can’t remember one chance they had. In the second leg they had nothing to lose and no responsibility on their shoulders – and they gambled. It was the most important game in their history.”

After the final whistle that saw Celta’s players collapse to the Old Trafford turf exhausted, Mourinho went over to applaud the supporters who had travelled from northern Spain.

“This was their first semi-final. I have lost semi-finals and the first time is the worst time,” he said. “For us, it means the opportunity to win a trophy, it means the opportunity to get back into the Champions League. It means an opportunity to end the season in the perfect way.”