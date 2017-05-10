Jose Mourinho has insisted his hands were tied when he rested players for Manchester United’s unbeaten-run ending defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

United rested the likes of Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia and Paul Pogba for the 2-0 defeat which all but ended their hopes of qualifying for next seasons Champions League via a fourth-placed finish.

Mourinho instead put all his eggs into the Europa League basket, with his side taking a 1-0 advantage back to Old Trafford from Vigo last week, and he explained it as “the difference between 4th, 5th, 6th, the difference is just to qualify for the Champions League but no trophy, no title, no honour, no prestige, nothing at all.”

Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo







12 show all Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo





















1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

Despite that, he was adamant that his team selection on Sunday was “common sense” given the fixture pile up and injuries – which have added Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Fosu-Mensah for the rest of the season.

“The situation is simple,” Mourinho said. “17 matches in seven weeks, with 16 players is impossible. It was not a gamble, it was a simple decision. It was a decision based on common sense. 17 matches in seven weeks in April and May.

“So since the moment we lost players, initially four of them in one week , we lost Smalling and Jones to the national team and Rojo and Zlatan against Anderlecht. After that we lost boys who could be alternatives - Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Fosu-Mensah.

“When we lost these boys it was impossible. It was not a gamble, but a consequence of our situation.

“We are in a situation now and we have to fight so let’s see if tomorrow we can do it and go to the final. But we will give everything we can. When you give everything, no problem.”

Mourinho, however, insisted that he was not thinking about the Champions League just yet, with two games standing between them and a return to Europe’s elite.

He also stressed how the Europa League presents United with the opportunity to win two European trophies.

Mkhitaryan is one of United's stand-out Europa League players this season (Getty)

“In this moment we don’t think about Champions League, we think about a title, we think about the possibility of playing the European Super Cup in August against a big club,” he added. “We think about these things and this gives no space for complacency.”

The Portuguese questioned the atmosphere at Old Trafford ahead of Thursday night and challenged United fans to get up for every game, saying he has noticed a difference in noise levels for different matches – which has been reflected in the side’s performance.

“I see a difference between games. I don’t think the Old Trafford atmosphere is consistent.

“Against Chelsea they wanted to play first min to last. Anderlecht it was not warm enough.”