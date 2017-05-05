Against most teams, and in most European ties, a first-leg away win would be enough to start talking about going through - not when it comes to playing Celta Vigo.

Ander Herrera followed his manager Jose Mourinho in saying that Manchester United’s chances of going through to the Europa League final are no more than 50-50 despite the 1-0 win at the Balaidos, because of how the Spanish side always score away from home. Celta have already come back from precisely this situation this season, too, having eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk thanks to a 2-0 win on the road despite a 1-0 first-leg loss at home.

As such, Herrera feels that Marcus Rashford’s brilliant free-kick may not be enough to guarantee progress for Thursday’s second leg at Old Trafford.

“To get to the final we have to play just as well in Old Trafford because they always score away,” Herrera said of Celta.

“The percentage chance [of us making the final] is the same as it was before, until the referee blows the whistle I won't be calm because Celta always score away.

“We are playing a lot and we are playing to get to a European final and for us that is fundamental.”

Herrera has also proven fundamental to the United team and one of Mourinho’s most important players.

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

“For me, Jose has a lot of importance, because he has played me regularly and has made me feel important to the team. But nobody will remember my season if we don't get back into the Champions League.”