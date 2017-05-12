Jose Mourinho will leave David De Gea on the bench and keep faith with his number two goalkeeper Sergio Romero for the Europa League final with Ajax.

United have just 12 days to prepare for the final in Stockholm on 24th May after scraping through their semi-final second-leg with Celta Vigo at Old Trafford thanks only to a John Guidetti horror-miss with the final kick – or rather, miskick – of the game.

Romero has played 11 of the 14 Europa League games this season but given it is the biggest game of Mourinho’s short United career, there were naturally suggestions that he could revert to playing his first choice, especially with Champions League football on the line.

1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

However, Mourinho insisted he didn’t have a selection dilemma for the final and insisted he would keep faith with the Argentine, who has barely put a foot wrong in the competition.

"No dilemma, no dilemma," Mourinho said.

"They are two fantastic goalkeepers. I never saw in all my career two goalkeepers to be so friendly, because it is a position where you always have a little bit of rivalry, especially if you are both the same kind of level.

"We are speaking about the Argentina national goalkeeper and the Spain national goalkeeper.

"They are friends and they support each other all the time. I never saw a bad face, I always saw them supporting each other.

"I think it is fair that Sergio is going to play the final and David accepts.

"He accepts that especially because he has already played Europa League matches and if we win the trophy, David wins the trophy because he played two matches against Feyenoord and against Fenerbahce.

"But if everything goes normal and we have no problems, Sergio plays the final."

United will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Tim Fosu-Mensah for the Europa League final through injury, while Eric Bailly is suspended following his moment of madness on Thursday.

So impressive since arriving from Villarreal last summer, the 23-year-old was shown a straight red card for raising his hands during a heated end to the 1-1 draw with Celta.

"I don't know the incident, I didn't see," Mourinho said. "I don't want to see now, maybe Friday.

"But even if it was unfair, I don't know, but even if it was unfair I don't think UEFA rules will allow any chance of an appeal, so I don't think he plays the final.

"So if he doesn't play the final, he has to play the remaining matches in the Premier League and give rest to some of the others."

Additional reporting by PA.