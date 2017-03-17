The finalists of this year’s Europa League will be allocated only 10,000 tickets for the match, Uefa has announced.

The final of this year’s Europa League, to be played on Wednesday 24 May, will take place at Stockholm’s 48,000 capacity Friends Arena.

Manchester United, who have been drawn against Belgian side Anderlecht in the quarter-finals of the competition, could feature in the showpiece final, although a number of their supporters would be left disappointed by Uefa’s stringent allocation policy.

United have over 55,000 season ticket holders as well as one of the largest global fan-bases in world football, meaning the majority of their season ticket holders would miss out on the game.

Europe’s governing body has confirmed that supporters of the two teams will be allocated only 20,000 tickets. 17,000 will be allocated to the general public, while the remaining 11,000 will be allocated to partners.

This batch of tickets will be allocated to the local organising committee, various national associations, several commercial partners and for members of Uefa’s corporate hospitality programme.

Stockholm's Friends Arena will stage the final ( Getty )

Tickets for the final are available in four different price categories, ranging from £40 for tickets in the lowest band to £130.

Liverpool and Sevilla supporters were left frustrated by the equally stringent ticket allocation at last year’s final, which was played at the 38,512 capacity St Jakob-Park in Basel.

Ticket allocations for the Europa League have repeatedly been criticised ( Getty )

Supporters of the two clubs were allocated just 47 per cent of the available tickets, which led to Jurgen Klopp landing himself in hot water with Uefa for urging those without tickets to travel to Switzerland anyway.

“We have to take back the invitation to Basel,” he later clarified. “Please only people with tickets go there, everything else will be chaos, we don't want this. We want to concentrate on football.”