Manchester United fans may find themselves regretting a banner that was displayed about Liverpool’s 2001 ‘treble’ season after adding the Europa League trophy to their successes this season in the League Cup and Community Shield, but a picture of that banner that has resurfaced on social media is not as simple as that.

The image is the famous “Mickey Mouse Treble” banner that United fans displayed in 2011, 10 years after Liverpool won the Uefa Cup, League Cup and Community Shield in the same season, just like United have in 2017.

United manager Jose Mourinho has been keen to talk up United winning three trophies this season, despite the Community Shield being nothing more than a glorified pre-season friendly that raises the curtain on the English domestic season at Wembley.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

“For the team it means everything,” Mourinho said after the match on Wednesday. “It means a third trophy, it means going back to the Champions League, it means playing the European Super Cup in Macedonia next August.”

So in the wake of United’s so-called ‘treble’, this tweet has gone viral in an apparent mockery of those fans that displayed it six years ago, having gained nearly 5,000 retweets and more than 3,000 likes in 13 hours.

Liverpool won the League Cup, Charity Shield and UEFA Cup in 2001, and Manchester United supporters created this banner. Times have changed. pic.twitter.com/qVhmYqYBby — Shane Burns (@MediaShaneBurns) May 24, 2017

But there’s more than meets the eye here. Yes, Liverpool won the same three trophies as United have done, but they also won the FA Cup, a recognised major trophy, as well as the European Super Cup at the start of the following season as they claimed five trophies in 2001.

United fans have been quick to point this out that the two ‘trebles’ do not compare as they are different trophies, but they have also not hesitated in mentioning the real treble of 1999 when they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in an unprecedented success as they remain the only English side to have achieved such a feat.