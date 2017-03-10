Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Europa League goal against Rostov in Russia on Thursday night saw him equal a seven-year Manchester United record held by Wayne Rooney.

The goal, wonderfully set up by Marouane Fellaini’s chest down and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s quick feet, was Mkhitaryan’s third European goal in successive games, after goals against St-Etienne in France and Zorya in Ukraine.

Rooney was the last player to achieve in the feat in 2010, when he netted twice at the San Siro in United’s 3-2 win over AC Milan in the last-16 first leg, before adding two more in the second leg back at Old Trafford.

Rostov vs Manchester United player ratings







1/11 Sergio Romero - 5 out of 10 Could have stood much taller against Aleksandr Bukharov and perhaps prevented the goal.

2/11 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 Almost as culpable as Jones for the goal. Some simple communication between the pair would have prevented Rostov’s goal.

3/11 Phil Jones - 4 out of 10 Cost his side when he failed to track Bukharov's run over his shoulder. Too easily beaten by the long ball out the back.

4/11 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 United’s best defender, though that is not saying much. Produced an important, last-ditch tackle to deny Rostov on the break late on.

5/11 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Showed purpose from wing-back in the first-half but ultimately lacked a telling end-product.

6/11 Daley Blind - 5 out of 10 Left with too much responsibility as a lone man on the left flank. Struggled to offer United the width they required to penetrate.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini - 7 out of 10 One player who suited the adverse conditions underfoot and repeated balls over the top. Combined his physicality with a rare bit of technique in the build-up to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal.

8/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Game for the rough tackling that defined the first half hour but offered little more.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 4 out of 10 Failed to impose himself on a game once again. Jose Mourinho is trying to play him into form but he remains some way off.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10 A promising return to the side, curtailed by his second-half substitution. There at the right place at the right time to put away the opener.

11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6 out of 10 A sublime assist for the opener, then too quiet after it, but rarely received service in the right areas.

He also went on to score in the Allianz Arena as United lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the next round.

Mkhitaryan was back in the United team for the first time since the end of February after shaking off a hamstring injury, but was substituted before the final whistle with Jose Mourinho insisting he couldn’t play the full 90 minutes.

He said: "We know that he cannot play 90 minutes, we knew he was going to play 60 minutes no matter the result.

"We make that decision together because he was not in best condition and gave him a chance to play attacking positions with Zlatan and possibility to score goal.

"He did his job well and managed to finish the game without injury which is important for us."

Speaking about his injury to BT Sport after the game, Mkhitaryan said: "Hopefully I’ve got no injuries so we will keep fighting and get ready for the next game.

"The first-half was more quiet, they were nothing special beside the goal so I’m happy to score and we were happy to lead but unfortunately we conceded the goal and everything changed.

"We’ve tried to win today, maybe we were not very focused at the start of the second-half we’ve played as good as we could on this pitch so I don’t want to even speak about the pitch because for both sides the pitch was an awful thing but for part of football it was not a very interesting game but we tried to do everything.

"You have to win everything, it doesn’t matter if you score and you are winning 1-0, you have to be ready for everything, so we conceded the goal, they equalised and I think we did a mistake there but we don’t want to speak because there is still a second game to play."