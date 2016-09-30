Jose Mourinho flew into a fit of rage towards Manchester United coach Giovanni Cerra after Paul Pogba was handed incorrect instructions before the win against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

The 53-year-old was filmed striding intently towards the dugout as his players completed their Europa League pre-match ceremonial duties on the Old Trafford pitch in front of them.

Cerra, who produces info-graphics, bore the brunt of Mourinho’s anger while assistant boss Rui Faria, who followed the Portuguese from Chelsea this summer, also received a verbal lashing.

Asked about the incident, Mourinho said: “It was set pieces, organisation, they changed their team before the game. Paul was a bit confused with the changes and obviously I want my assistants to take care of all the details.”

Mourinho admitted at full-time that United had hardly played “amazingly well” against Zorya but highlighted Wayne Rooney's impact after coming off the bench for a second successive match as one positive to take from the affair.

Mourinho deep in talks with Cerra in the United dugout (FOX Sports)

“He was laughing and saying he made a great assist,” the United boss said, regarding the England captain’s strike which led to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's winner.

“But, really, he gave me what the team needs at that time, which is a presence, a second presence in the box. He is more a striker than Juan [Mata] and Juan went more to the right side.

Mourinho gives fresh instructions to Pogba (Reuters)

“[Anthony] Martial brought, after the goal, freshness and speed, also to try to kill the game, which we didn't but he was a positive presence, too. We started the game with a very good team and I had on the bench also players to give me solutions for everything.

1/11 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Only tested into action on one occasion in the match and didn’t let his side down.

2/11 Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 7 An energetic performance from the full-back. Got well forward down the right and was a key part of United’s goal.

3/11 Chris Smalling - 6 Marshalled the United defence well but let down at times by a few weak passes.

4/11 Eric Bailly - 7 Read the game well and put in some key interceptions using his pace pace to keep out the visitors’ frontline line.

5/11 Marcos Rojo - 5 A weak game from him. His passing game was off and he was slow to get back on occasion. Nearly cost his side a goal as a result.

6/11 Marouane Fellaini - 6 Was at his best when he broke up opposesion play and handed possession back to United’s players. At his worst when he conceded reckless free-kicks in dangerous areas.

7/11 Paul Pogba - 5 Distribution was impressive early on and he delivered some dangerous balls into the box but faded as the game went on. Lazy defending let him down.

8/11 Jesse Lingard - 7 Threatened with his clever and well-timed runs in and around the box. Linked up well with those around him.

9/11 Juan Mata - 6 Created chances with a series of well-worked balls in behind the opposition defence but missed his own opportunities in front of goal. Another player to drift out of the game.

10/11 Marcus Rashford - 6 Started brightly with his pace but looked lacklustre as the game dragged on.

11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7 Dropped back cleverly at times to create space for those around him, especially in the first half. Took his goal well. Used his height and physical presence to his advantage throughout.

“We have proof to win matches in the Europa League that we need to be good, we need to play seriously because they are good teams.”