Jose Mourinho needs Europa League win even more than Manchester United do

As Jose Mourinho evocatively spoke about how he wants to “close the circle” of Manchester United’s club history by winning the Europa League for the first time, it is fitting that the competition itself represents how his career has come full circle - and could yet lead to a new cycle.

That is what the continent’s second-tier trophy has become for the manager, and one other reason why it should be United’s first priority for the remainder of this campaign. It is about more than Champions League qualification, but also about making his debut season a qualified success.

If United fail to claim the Europa League, after all, it would mean that this season’s haul would at best be a League Cup and - at a stretch at this point - a top-four place. That is effectively a Louis van Gaal season - and on the face of it quite underwhelming, especially after all the bombast of preseason and the need for Mourinho to reassert himself after his own crisis of 2015-16.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings











































1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

That is of course not to say that it means he is doing the same type of job as Van Gaal, but the Portuguese understands the importance of winning trophies as a proper sign of progress better than anyone, as well as the culture that they perpetuate at clubs. To win the Europa League would mean winning multiple trophies in one campaign in a way that has marked both United and Mourinho out in the past, and thereby have multiple meanings. It would also offer a single strong answer and justification in the ongoing debate about a disappointing Premier League season.

There’s also no accounting for the “feeling” that such a trophy can bring, of what it can do for a team - let alone bring them back into the Champions League. The distinctive piece of silverware could help relaunch Mourinho’s career in a sense, then, just as it helped first launch it.

Such has been his ubiquity - and, as was put to Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo, his “mediatique" profile - it is almost impossible to imagine Mourinho now as the game’s bright young thing. Yet that is exactly what he was when he claimed the old Uefa Cup in winning a treble with FC Porto in 2002-03 - his first full season as a manager.

That epic 3-2 victory over Celtic alone also distilled so much that would become uniquely distinctive about the Portuguese. It showed the supremely tactical mind and charm that would win so many trophies and win over so many people, but also the cynicism - both in terms of tactics and how he used the media - that would turn others off him and lead to constant debate over his ultimately pragmatic approach.



When Celtic manager Martin O’Neill complained about the “gamesmanship” of the Porto players, Mourinho’s response was typical: “I'd prefer to ask whether the behaviour of the Celtic players was normal in your country. What Balde did to Deco in front of me could have ended his career... there was a lot of commitment in Celtic's game, commitment, toughness and aggression. I'm tempted to use another word - but I won’t.”

He had left the meaning hanging there, just as his then-highly sophisticated coaching techniques would leave pretty much every other manager in the world for dust over the next six years, to the point he could also leave competitions like the Europa League far behind.

“I don’t want to win the Europa League,” he said on returning to Chelsea in June 2013. “It would be a big disappointment for me. I don’t want my players to feel the Europa League is our competition.”

The main point of winning it this season is of course to get United back into the primary European competition, and it is not Mourinho’s fault that they are actually in it rather than the Champions League, but it is reflective of how disappointing his debut campaign has been that they are forced to rely on it.

Mourinho tasted Uefa Cup success with Porto (Getty)

There is no getting away from that. Given the managers they are, given the resources available to them, and even given the squads they currently have, both Mourinho and Pep Guardiola should have at least challenged for the title this season. That they have not is under-performance in the league.

It reflects worse on them that Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino have done so rampantly well, one with a Chelsea squad that seemed to have a lot of unsolvable internal problems after finishing 10th, and one at a club like Tottenham Hotspur that really shouldn’t have the financial clout to compete on that level.

It also feeds into the debate about whether Mourinho has suffered the same apparent inevitability as almost every other managerial great, in that his once-sophisticated techniques become surpassed. Conte and Pochettino's players have openly talked about how both work on highly co-ordinated modern attacks in the way that Mourinho just doesn’t. That is the cutting edge of the game right now, and is becoming ever more evolved in the nuances of how coaches co-ordinate those attacks.

The great test for Mourinho, as it has been for any managerial great suddenly not performing to the same level, is to adapt to it and beat it. This is what Sir Alex Ferguson made a virtue of.

The players Mourinho has fallen out with







14 show all The players Mourinho has fallen out with

























1/14 The players Jose Mourinho has fallen out with Mourinho's treatment of the young full-back Luke Shaw has made headlines, with the manager angrily accusing the 21-year-old of not applying himself in training, before hinting he could farm the player out on loan. But Shaw is far from the first player Mourinho has spectacularly fallen out with... Getty

2/14 Vitor Baia The former Portugal goalkeeper started and ended a glittering career at Porto, having also spent two years at Barcelona. But Baia did not have it all his own way during his second spell, losing his first-team place and suspended for disciplinary reasons in Mourinho's maiden season as boss following a reported training ground row with his compatriot. Baia remained at the club until he retired in 2007, three years after Mourinho left for his first stint at Chelsea. AFP/Getty

3/14 Ricardo Quaresma Quaresma was meant to be Inter's star player under Mourinho, but the manager grew impatient with his ill-discipline and resorted to critiquing him in the press, which didn't go down well with the player. “My biggest regret was joining Inter," Quaresma later said. "I felt on the margins of the squad and woke up crying when I had to attend training sessions." Getty

4/14 David Suazo Mourinho failed to give David Suazo much of a chance when he took over at Inter in 2008 and criticised him in the press before farming him out on loan to Benfica. “Mourinho is arrogant and selfish, and likes to assert his dominance,” Suazo later told the Honduran publication, Diez. AFP/Getty

5/14 Romelu Lukaku "The thinking behind the move was the fact that Romelu was always very clear with us, in his mentality, in his approach, he was not highly motivated to come to a competitive situation at Chelsea," Mourinho said after allowing Lukaku to leave Chelsea for Everton in 2014, for £28m. The striker has recently been linked with a summer move to Mourinho's United, for £65m. Getty

6/14 Kevin de Bruyne The Belgian infamously revealed that he gave up on his Chelsea career after Mourinho had embarrassed him in front of his team-mates. “He called in all the attacking midfielders,” said De Bruyne of his final weeks in west London. “He showed us the stats of his six players - assists, goals, passing percentage, key passes, dribbles. He wanted to prove I didn't perform on the level of the others. I simply answered him: ‘Sorry, that's not logical. I've played less games than the others. How can you compare me to the others?’ That was just not fair in my eyes.” AFP/Getty

7/14 Juan Mata Mata became a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge after arriving at Chelsea from Valencia in 2011. However, the Spaniard struggled to adapt to Mourinho's style of play during his second spell in charge of the Blues and was sold to Manchester United in 2014. Mata and Mourinho were later reunited at Old Trafford and the former has now become an important player for his manager in Manchester. Getty

8/14 Iker Casillas The Madrid legend was one of the first players Mourinho fell out with after joining the club in 2010. Mourinho was disgusted that Casillas regularly spoke to Barcelona players and was said to be suspicious of his girlfriend, who worked as a journalist. “Mourinho saw him as a grass, a mole, a traitor and an egoist,” Diego Torres wrote in his biography, 'The Special One'. Getty

9/14 Sergio Ramos Current Real captain Ramos was a key player during Mourinho's three year stay in Madrid, although the pair were far from friends. Ramos went public with his dismay at Mourinho's treatment of Mesut Özil and insisted in a 2014 interview that he had forgotten who Mourinho was. AFP/Getty

10/14 Pepe The pair frequently bickered during Mourinho's time at Real, although like Ramos, Pepe remained a key part of Madrid's starting XI. Pepe accused Mourinho's treatment of his friend Casillas as being "not adequate". Mourinho replied: "It is easy to analyse the Pepe thing. His problem has a name, and it is Raphael Varane," suggesting that Pepe wasan inferior player to the emerging 20 year old. AFP/Getty

11/14 Pedro Leon Similar to Luke Shaw, Pedro Leon was a young player inherited by Mourinho whom he almost immediately dismissed. The Guardian's Sid Lowe reported that "Mourinho told Leon that even if the team plane crashed without him on it and he was the only man available, he still would not play the following week." Leon accused Mourinho of workplace bullying before being sold to Getafe. AFP/Getty

12/14 David Luiz Mourinho sold Luiz upon his return to Chelsea and insisted that the defender "would not be missed". The pair have regularly traded jibes since and Luiz perhaps got the last laugh when Chelsea resigned him in 2016, under Antonio Conte. AFP/Getty

13/14 Bastian Schweinsteiger Frustrated with Schweinsteiger's habit of flying back to Germany when injured, Mourinho banished the veteran midfielder to training with the reserves. However, in a possible sign that he had mellowed, Mourinho later admitted to feeling regret over his handling of the player. "After knowing him as a person and a professional and the way he was respecting my decisions as a manager, yes I regret [it] and there is no problem for me to admit it, because I have told him," he said after selling the midfielder to the Chicago Fire. Getty

14/14 Luke Shaw Mourinho's rant on Shaw's lack of effort in recent months was one of his most explosive yet. “It is difficult for him to be on the bench,” Mourinho said. “I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind. I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind.” Getty

Many might fairly claim that this season would look very different had United taken all those missed chances in so many frustrating draws, and not had so many injuries, and there is certainly merit in that view.

There is also merit in the counter-claims: that so many missed chances reflect a deeper problem than bad luck or bad finishing if they happen so frequently, and that there are questions in how certain key players in the United squad have been regularly used and others - like Anthony Martial - somewhat misused. Too often, his first response in many games has been to go defensive, to hold what he has. It has cost him on several occasions, as against Swansea City at the weekend.

These are issues that Mourinho has to figure out, although it cannot be forgotten that another trend of his career has been his sides always being at their best in their second season. By then, he forensically knows how to fix the squad. He has big plans for this summer, especially in the signing of Antoine Griezmann, although some of those are also dependent on Champions League qualification - and thereby winning the Europa League again.

There have been other echoes, however, from that maiden continental victory in 2003. Mourinho first built his reputation - and his managerial aura - with the way Porto players were said to be awed by how he seemed to be able to predict exactly how big games would go. The Portuguese just seemed to have a remarkable insight for understanding exactly how an opposition team played, what they would do, and how to react to it.

It is understood many Manchester United players were similarly wowed by this kind of insight after the recent 2-0 win over Chelsea, when Mourinho both predicted what Conte would do, and pre-emptively reacted accordingly.

Celta Vigo are a side to put some of this to the test in the Europa League semi-final. Manager Eduardo Berizzo has already stated that he won’t change his game for Mourinho or United and he plays exactly the type of modern high-pressing possession football once said to be the opposite ideal to the Portuguese’s. Celta obviously don’t have anything like the resources of United or the players, but much will depend on their form.

Mourinho can save face with Europa League success (Getty)

For all the talk about how old-fashioned and potentially destructive Mourinho's hardline approach to man-management is, the United squad have responded very well to him and are said to be a hugely happy camp, even if there remains justifiable debate over whether that approach is sustainable after three seasons.

Those are questions for the future. For now, Mourinho has to again win a trophy that was so important to his past.

He has to close the circle, in more ways than one.