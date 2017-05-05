Marcus Rashford has become Manchester United’s talisman as he continues to finish key chances - especially in the Europa League - but teammate Jesse Lingard encouragingly feels he is still far from the finished article, because he still has so much potential to grow into an even better player as he learns the game.

The midfielder also cited how Rashford responded to criticism for the controversial penalty won against Swansea City with a crucial and brilliant strike against Celta Vigo as evidence of his developing maturity.

The 19-year-old had appeared to dive in that league match last Sunday, and faced the first controversy of his short career so far, but followed it with a brilliant free-kick at the Balaidos on Thursday that reflected hours of work on the training ground.

“It’s part and parcel of football,” Lingard said of the criticism Rashford received for the Swansea penalty. “He’s going to learn. People are always going to have an opinion. You’ve just got to focus on the next game and he’s bounced back with that goal.

Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo







12 show all Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo





















1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

“He can handle the pressure. He’s been about long enough now to handle the pressure. He’s scored major goals for United and again he’s got the important goal. He’s still going. He’s going to fill out even more. His knowledge of the game, his game intelligence will continue to grow and he’ll keep learning and go from there.

“Of late he’s been put on set-pieces and his corner delivery and free-kicks have been excellent. Close to goal he’s got a real chance of scoring.”

Lingard also revealed that Rashford has regularly been scoring set-pieces like his curled effort against Celta in training.

“Yeah I have [seen him do that]. He practises them. Practice makes perfect and he’s worked on that. Obviously he’s seen the keeper move to the left and he’s created that space for himself to find the corner.”



Lingard meanwhile struck a different chord to his manager by stating that United are still in the race for the top four, ahead of their trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho had said on Thursday evening that he felt the 1-1 draw against Swansea was their “last chance” to make the Champions League through their league position and will consequently be resting players for the Europa League semi-final second leg, but the midfielder insisted United are “not out of it yet”. Lingard also stated that they would be treating games like Sunday as a “final”.

“We have got to keep the pressure on the top four, we’re not out of it yet. We have got the belief and the manager believes in us to get there,” he said.

“I think from now until the end of the season every game is big. We’ve got to treat them like finals. We’ve got to win the games and hopefully we beat Arsenal and can concentrate on the next game.

“The Champions League is massive and United should be there. It’s unfortunate we’re in this competition this year but week in, week out we’ve given 100 per cent in the Europa League.”