Juan Mata looks set to play a key role at Manchester United this season, with Jose Mourinho describing Old Trafford as a natural habitat for the playmaker.

The Spaniard had been Chelsea's player of the year for two consecutive seasons when Mourinho rejoined the club in 2013 but found his opportunities limited under the Portuguese.

He moved to United in the summer of 2014 and might well have feared the worst for his prospects when Mourinho took over the Old Trafford hotseat this summer.

But Mata has started four of United's six Premier League games so far and was instrumental in their 4-1 victory over Leicester last weekend, scoring one goal and setting up another.

And Mourinho insisted that, just because Mata did not fit into his team at Chelsea, that does not mean the same will follow in Manchester.

He said: "I didn't sell (him). My job is not to buy and sell. My job is to work on the pitch and advise my board about the transfer policy. He was one that asked to leave and, when a player asks to leave, you have always to think twice.

"My idea of football with the squad I had at Chelsea and the objectives we had at Chelsea is one thing, and the football I want to play at Man United, the profile of my squad and what I want to try to do in this club, is a completely different situation.

"In my project at Chelsea he was a good player, and in my project at Man United he's a very good player.

Manchester United vs Leicester ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Leicester ratings











































1/23 David de Gea - 5 out of 10 Had nothing to do until plucking Gray's long range curler out of his net. Now five games without a clean sheet. Getty

2/23 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 United's early threat down the right wing, he was able to settle into a more defensive presence once his side forced the lead. Getty

3/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance at the back. He tracked Vardy's runs perfectly throughout the first half. Getty

4/23 Chris Smalling - 7 out of 10 The stand-in captain started the scoring, and didn't give Slimani a sniff in the air. Getty

5/23 Daley Blind - 7 out of 10 Caused havoc with his corners from the left wing, assisting Smalling and Pogba while beginning the move for Rashford's goal. Getty

6/23 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 Came into the side, and offered much-needed midfield protection in front of the back four that allowed Pogba and Mata to flourish. Getty

7/23 Paul Pogba - 8 out of 10 His best game for United. Dominant in midfield, and capped an afternoon of exquisite passing with his first goal for the club. Getty

8/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Back in the team, he linked up well with his fellow attacking players highlighted by his clever flick for Mata's strike. Quieter in the second period. Getty

9/23 Juan Mata - 8 out of 10 Finally fielded in his preferred number ten role and reveled. His movement and awareness led to an impressive goal and smart assist. Getty

10/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 The youngster showed his poacher's instinct once again as he made it seven in seven for club and country. Getty

11/23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 Didn't get on the scoresheet, but was a physical presence up top. Nearly bagged a sensational first half volley. Getty

12/23 Ron-Robert Zieler - 5 out of 10 A disappointing return to Old Trafford as he conceded four before the break. Could do little with the following three, but should have done more to keep out the first. Getty

13/23 Danny Simpson - 5 out of 10 Pinned back for long periods of the game, he was eventually cautioned for taking out Rashford. Getty

14/23 Wes Morgan - 4 out of 10 An unusually indecisive performance from the Leicester captain. He was often second to the ball and outfought by United's forwards. Getty

15/23 Robert Huth - 4 out of 10 Met his match in Ibrahimovic, and was often dragged out of position. Booked for a challenge on Pogba in midfield. Getty

16/23 Christian Fuchs - 5 out of 10 Kept pace on the flank, but was decisively outmuscled by Smalling and Pogba as he defended at corners. Getty

17/23 Riyad Mahrez - 4 out of 10 Aside from one run at Blind early on, the PFA Player of the Year offered nothing and was substituted at the break. Reuters

18/23 Danny Drinkwater - 6 out of 10 Always looked to make something happen yet he was unable to get on the ball enough to supply Vardy and Mahrez. Getty

19/23 Daniel Amartey - 5 out of 10 Demonstrated early energy, but couldn't get close once Herrera, Pogba and Mata started linking up. Getty

20/23 Marc Albrighton - 5 out of 10 Shone early on, but was rarely in the game once United took control and was eventually replaced. Getty

21/23 Islam Slimani - 5 out of 10 A difficult first away match in the Premier League. He had no service from the flanks, and was fielded up front on his own in the second half. Getty

22/23 Jamie Vardy - 5 out of 10 Frustrated as he was kept under wraps by Bailly, he was sacrificed at the half-time break. Getty

23/23 Demarai Gray - 7 out of 10 The youngster was given a second half outing, and proved his side's greatest goal threat. Netted a spectacular consolation for his team. Getty

"The football we want to play here is different and I think it is very adapted to his qualities. I think he found a very good natural habitat to his football to play with us."

United appear to have regained their momentum following a three-game losing run with victories over Northampton in the EFL Cup and Leicester.

They will aim to take three points in another competition on Thursday when they face Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.

Their campaign got off to a disappointing start with defeat by Feyenoord two weeks ago, and midfielder Jesse Lingard feels victory at Old Trafford is essential.

Jose Mourinho says he feels sorry for Sam Allardyce

He said: "That's the most important thing. We need to carry on like we did against Leicester, and if we can do that I'm sure we'll get the three points. It's mainly about momentum. The Leicester game gave us a lot of confidence as a team."

Mourinho is set to field a strong side but must weigh up whether to start his captain Wayne Rooney, who has been hampered by a back problem this week.

The United manager said he wanted to "protect" the striker, who was dropped to the bench against Leicester following heavy criticism of his performances.

Anthony Martial is fit again but Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Luke Shaw and Phil Jones will not be included.

PA.