Wayne Rooney has been left out of the Manchester United squad for Wednesday’s Europa League last-32 second leg at St Etienne.

Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian have also been omitted from Jose Mourinho’s 20-man selection, while Ander Herrera will miss out through suspension.

Rooney has not appeared for United since the 0-0 Premier League stalemate against Hull City earlier this month and was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

Mourinho revealed that Rooney is suffering from a small muscular injury after the win at Ewood Park and cast doubt on whether the 31-year-old would be available for the trip to St Etienne and Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.

However, Rooney was pictured in training at Carrington, United's base, on Tuesday morning. Shaw and Darmian were also present.



David de Gea, Daley Blind, Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini all return to the squad having sat out of Sunday's win.

Kieran O'Hara, the young goalkeeper, has been retained following his surprise inclusion in Mourinho's squad for last week's first leg at Old Trafford, which United won 3-0 courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick.

Manchester United squad for trip to St Etienne

De Gea, O'Hara, Romero, Bailly, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Rojo, Smalling, Valencia, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Lingard, Schweinsteiger, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford.