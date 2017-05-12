Roy Keane has continued his criticism of Manchester United this season, claiming the way they reached the Europa League final is “not a good reflection” on the club and questioned the mentality Jose Mourinho has installed in the side.

United took a 1-0 advantage over Celta Vigo back to Old Trafford and doubled it with an early Marouane Fellaini goal before seeing out the first half in a professional manner.

However, the second half was anything but professional as Celta Vigo dictated the game and scored to set up the most nervous five minutes of Mourinho’s career.

1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

In those five minutes Eric Bailly saw red and Celta striker John Guidetti missed an open goal with the last kick of the game – which would have seen United dumped out – and Keane was disappointed with the defensive mindset throughout the 90 minutes, calling for the side to become more “ruthless”.

“Credit to United, they've got to the final and that's been the plan for the last few months,” Keane said on ITV.

“But their level of performance tonight in letting a team like Celta Vigo dictate the game and keep themselves in the game until the last minute is not a good reflection on United.

“It goes to show where they've been all season with the amount of draws they've had, you can see tonight, almost having that defensive mindset for the whole night.

“They just couldn't get to that level which they've not done for most of the season.

“This is Manchester United at home, you're 2-0 up, go and finish the job and relax and play with a bit of freedom. But they make such hard work of it.

“They've got to be a bit more ruthless. It's not just been a problem tonight, it's been their lack of goals all season.

“They're not scoring enough goals for a team like Man United with their attacking players. What's the mentality, is it coming from the manager?

“You can make lots of excuses but they got away with it tonight. They've got to do better and be more ruthless.”