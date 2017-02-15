It’s a big game for…

Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United youngster has dropped off the scene in recent months, with manager Jose Mourinho placing his faith in the side’s older, more experienced forwards. Numerous reports suggest the player has grown unhappy at the club and is now considering a move away from Old Trafford. In light of such speculation, Rashford would benefit immensely from a confidence-boosting performance on Thursday night. Should he feature, it’s his chance to prove a point.

Remember when…

United hosted Saint-Etienne in Plymouth? The year was 1977 and the Manchester club had been forced to find a neutral venue for their European Cup-Winners’ Cup tie with the French side. United were not allowed to play the second leg within 300km of Manchester after crowd disturbances marred the first leg in France. Officials eventually settled on Home Park, Plymouth - 281 miles from Old Trafford - for the October 1977 clash that former full-back Arthur Albiston recalled as being a "little strange".

Rashford will be out to make a point against the Ligue 1 side should he feature (Getty)



Player to watch…

Florentin Pogba. The Saint-Etienne defender meets his brother Paul in a professional capacity for the first time in their careers - so expect fireworks. While Paul has risen to prominence as the most expensive player in the history of the game, joining Manchester United for a record-breaking £85m last summer, Florentin has settled for a life outside of the limelight, plying his trade with French sides Sedan and Saint-Etienne. Having said he won’t hold back on Thursday night, Florentin will be looking to put his younger brother in his place.

Florentin will be looking to put his younger brother in his place ( Getty )

Form guide…

Manchester United: WWDWL

Saint-Etienne: WLWLW

Key information…

Kick-off: Thursday 16 February, 8.05pm, Old Trafford.

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 1, ESPN3 (US only).

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 31/100

Saint-Etienne to win: 10/1

Draw: 4/1