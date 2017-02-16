  1. Sport
Manchester United vs St Etienne player ratings: Anthony Martial impresses as home side see off Ligue 1 visitors

Who delivered for Jose Mourinho?

  • 1/11 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10

    Endured an early scare following Eric Bailly's botched clearance but settled into the game and became more assured as time wore on.

  • 2/11 Antonio Valencia - 6

    Nearly scored to end a three-year drought - but it wasn't to be. Got well forward, though some of his deliveries could have been better. Respectable evening in all.

  • 3/11 Eric Bailly - 6

    Made one important block early on but his decision-making was found wanting on occasion. Improved as the game went on.

  • 4/11 Chris Smalling - 6

    Didn't look too assured at times, allowing a number of Saint-Etienne runs in behind. Strong in the air though.

  • 5/11 Daley Blind - 5

    Poor tracking nearly handed the visitors an equaliser in the second half. Somewhat shaky.

  • 6/11 Marouane Fellaini - 4

    Not the best of games for the Belgian. Struggled to have much say and was subsequently substituted at half-time.

  • 7/11 Ander Herrera - 6

    Kept United ticking over in the centre of the park. Recycled well and created chances for the home side. Solid evening for the midfielder.

  • 8/11 Paul Pogba - 7

    Strong both on and off the ball. Showed his worth with real moments of pure class and equally impressive in his defensive duties. Should have converted his headed effort though.

  • 9/11 Juan Mata - 7

    Rounded and comfortable evening for the Spaniard. Offered a reliable source of service to his team-mates and even managed to make a number of runs in behind the opponents' defence.

  • 10/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7

    His hat-trick secured victory for the home side. Lady Luck helped him in his first and it was a case of right time, right place for the second. Took his penalty with ease and provided a general source of threat throughout.

  • 11/11 Anthony Martial - 7

    Looked busy all night long. A real menace down the flanks and threatened in and around the Saint-Etienne box. Positive, energetic performance.

Paul Pogba in action for United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's maiden Manchester United hat-trick put St Etienne to the sword as Jose Mourinho's men took control of this Europa League last-32 tie.

The build-up to the Old Trafford encounter was dominated by Paul Pogba's clash with his brother Florentin Pogba, but the post-match chatter will surround United's elder statesman.

Ibrahimovic has made a mockery of the doubters since his summer arrival and the 35-year-old took his tally for the season to 23 with a treble as United eventually saw off the threat of St Etienne 3-0.

The French side had flustered United in the early stages of this first leg but the hosts went ahead through a fortuitous Ibrahimovic free-kick - both in terms of its award and the way it deflected home off Vincent Pajot.

Paul Pogba, with his family watching from the stands, performed impressively as United improved after the break and hit the bar with a close-range header.

But this was to be Ibrahimovic's night as his hat-trick clinched a victory that, come the final whistle, was all-but a given.

