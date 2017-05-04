Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will rest key players for Manchester United’s Premier League match at Arsenal on Sunday, to try and make sure his side are fresh to eliminate Celta Vigo in the following Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg.

United claimed a fine 1-0 win at the Spanish team’s Balaidos stadium in the first leg thanks to an excellent Marcus Rashford free-kick but, despite that strong position, the Portuguese said he was willing to rest players because of the amount of minutes some have played from the nine games over April.

“The players that are in accumulation, the players that are with lots of minutes, because we played nine matches in April and this one, so 10 matches in four and a half weeks, the players in accumulation, they are not going to play next weekend,” Mourinho confirms.

Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo







12 show all Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo





















1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

That likely means that both Rashford and Paul Pogba - who was also excellent against Celta Vigo - could sit out Sunday’s match.

Given all that, it was entirely predictable that Mourinho refused to say United had more than a 50-50 chance of making the final in Stockholm.

“One-nil is really a narrow result,” the United boss stated. “It could have been better, and seeing Celta's trajectory in the Europa League, they definitely deserve respect for the away match.”

