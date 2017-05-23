Ajax loanee Bertrand Traore has told Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that he’s ready to show his former boss what he’s missing out on when the two clubs clash in the Europa League final.

The 21-year-old forward is on loan at the Dutch club from Chelsea, where Mourinho previously managed him.

It was Mourinho who first handed the striker his chance with the first-team, keeping him at the club after a successful loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem, but new manager Blues Antonio Conte was happy to let the Burkina Faso international spend a year on loan at the Amsterdam Arena.

And speaking ahead of the final, Traore has said that he will always be grateful for Mourinho’s help – but that he’s ready to score in the final and end his hopes of winning the Europa League title.

“I owe Jose Mourinho a lot because he was the one who took me on a pre-season tour at 17 and gave me the opportunity to score goals and then he and club decided to give me a professional contract and send me on loan to Vitesse Arnhem,” Traore told the Mirror.

Chelsea's 35 players out on loan







35 show all Chelsea's 35 players out on loan



































































1/35 Tammy Abraham on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017 Getty

2/35 Mukhtar Ali on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

3/35 Christian Atsu on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017 Getty

4/35 Victorien Angban on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

5/35 Baba Rahman on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017 Getty

6/35 Lewis Baker on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

7/35 Nathan Baxter on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017 Getty

8/35 Jamal Blackman on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017 Getty

9/35 Jeremie Boga on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

10/35 Isaiah Brown on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

11/35 Andreas Christensen on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017 Getty

12/35 Jake Clarke-Salter on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017 Getty

13/35 Charlie Colkett on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

14/35 Juan Cuadrado on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019 Getty

15/35 Cristian Cuevas on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017 Getty

16/35 Fakaty Dabo on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

17/35 Jay Dasilva on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017 Getty

18/35 Matej Delac on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017 Getty

19/35 Islam Feruz on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

20/35 Michael Hector on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017 Getty

21/35 Tomas Kalas on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

22/35 Alex Kiwomya on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017 Getty

23/35 Matt Miazga on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

24/35 Nathan on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

25/35 Kenneth Omeruo on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017 Getty

26/35 Kasey Palmer on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

27/35 Danilo Pantic on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017 Getty

28/35 Mario Pasalic on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017 Getty

29/35 Lucas Piazon on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

30/35 Loic Remy on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017 Getty

31/35 Jhoao Rodriguez on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017 Getty

32/35 Fikayo Tomori on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017 Getty

33/35 Bertrand Traore on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017 Getty

34/35 Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017 Getty

35/35 Wallace on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017 Getty

“For sure, I’ll give him a hug. I’m excited to see him. Since he left Chelsea I haven’t met with him so it will be good to see him.

“But I also have to score against him. This final is very important for us and our young careers. We are a young team hungry for success so it is a dream to play in this game and to win it would be a really big things for us.

“I had a great one and a half years at Vitesse and he called me back to the first-team squad and I got opportunities, even if I didn’t play a lot before he left.

“After he left I played some games in the first team under Guus Hiddink and although people would say that when he was there I didn’t play a lot I understand why.

“When you are a club like Chelsea and results are not going well, it is hard to change the team and put young players in. I understand that.”

Traore has been a hit at Ajax ( Getty )

The forward has been on fire for Ajax this season, scoring 13 times in 35 appearances for the side and fully establishing himself as a first-team regular.

And Traore has said much of his success this season is down to the lessons he learnt from the now Manchester United manager.

The striker has two Premier League goals to his name ( Getty )

“He made me understand the importance of showing a big character on the pitch. It’s not just about playing with the ball and doing what you can do,” he added.

“It is about showing the character to push until the end, to rush back and defend and attack as well.

“I wish he could have stayed longer but he left the club and now in Stockholm he has to do his job and I have to do mine. You accept it.

“But for sure I’ll be happy to meet him in Stockholm - although if I score he might not be so pleased to see me.”