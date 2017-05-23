  1. Sport
Bertrand Traore ready to show former boss Jose Mourinho what he's missing when Ajax play Manchester United

Traore is on loan at Ajax from Chelsea and was previously managed by Mourinho, and the young striker is determined to show just how much he's improved this season in this year's final

bertrand-traore.jpg
Traore has promised to score against United in the final Getty

Ajax loanee Bertrand Traore has told Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that he’s ready to show his former boss what he’s missing out on when the two clubs clash in the Europa League final.

The 21-year-old forward is on loan at the Dutch club from Chelsea, where Mourinho previously managed him.

It was Mourinho who first handed the striker his chance with the first-team, keeping him at the club after a successful loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem, but new manager Blues Antonio Conte was happy to let the Burkina Faso international spend a year on loan at the Amsterdam Arena.

And speaking ahead of the final, Traore has said that he will always be grateful for Mourinho’s help – but that he’s ready to score in the final and end his hopes of winning the Europa League title.

“I owe Jose Mourinho a lot because he was the one who took me on a pre-season tour at 17 and gave me the opportunity to score goals and then he and club decided to give me a professional contract and send me on loan to Vitesse Arnhem,” Traore told the Mirror.

“For sure, I’ll give him a hug. I’m excited to see him. Since he left Chelsea I haven’t met with him so it will be good to see him.

“But I also have to score against him. This final is very important for us and our young careers. We are a young team hungry for success so it is a dream to play in this game and to win it would be a really big things for us.

“I had a great one and a half years at Vitesse and he called me back to the first-team squad and I got opportunities, even if I didn’t play a lot before he left.

“After he left I played some games in the first team under Guus Hiddink and although people would say that when he was there I didn’t play a lot I understand why.

“When you are a club like Chelsea and results are not going well, it is hard to change the team and put young players in. I understand that.”

b-traore.jpg
Traore has been a hit at Ajax (Getty)

The forward has been on fire for Ajax this season, scoring 13 times in 35 appearances for the side and fully establishing himself as a first-team regular.

And Traore has said much of his success this season is down to the lessons he learnt from the now Manchester United manager.

b-traore-chelsea.jpg
The striker has two Premier League goals to his name (Getty)

“He made me understand the importance of showing a big character on the pitch. It’s not just about playing with the ball and doing what you can do,” he added.

“It is about showing the character to push until the end, to rush back and defend and attack as well.

“I wish he could have stayed longer but he left the club and now in Stockholm he has to do his job and I have to do mine. You accept it.

“But for sure I’ll be happy to meet him in Stockholm - although if I score he might not be so pleased to see me.”

