Ajax and Manchester United make battle in Wednesday’s Europa League final in what is a clash between two of Europe’s iconic clubs.

Jose Mourinho’s team are looking to win Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time in their history. Crucially, victory over the Dutch side would also give United a back-door route into next season’s Champions League group stages. Having already lifted the League Cup this year, adding a second piece of silverware would represent a successful first 12 months in charge for the Portuguese.

There is, however, an all-or-nothing feel about the match in Stockholm for United. After finishing sixth in a disappointing Premier League campaign, losing out on both the silverware and Champions League place in Sweden would be a real blow to the Old Trafford side.

In United’s way stand an Ajax side who have reached their first European final in 21 years. Peter Bosz’s side finished as runners up to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, meaning that unlike United their Champions League place is secure regardless of the result in Stockholm. Though they will start as underdogs, the Amsterdam club boast a multitude of exciting young talent and are not to be taken lightly.

What time does it start?

Ajax vs Manchester United kicks off at 19.45 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown for free live on BT Sports Showcase from 19.00 BST. Highlights will be shown at 22.50 BST on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Paul Pogba. Though perhaps an obvious choice, the astronomical fee United paid Juventus for the 24-year-old means the Frenchman’s form will always be under the microscope – even more so on the big occasion. If Pogba can play a leading role in a United victory on Wednesday, it would be a big statement from the midfielder at the end of a mixed season.

Pogba will once again find himself under the spotlight ( Getty )

Best stat…

7. The combined number of times Ajax and United have won the Champions League or European Cup. The Dutch side’s haul of four puts them sixth on the all-time list, while their opponents’ three titles put them joint seventh along with Italian side Inter.

Remember when…

The last time these two sides met was at the last 32 stage of the same competition in 2012. On that occasion, goals by Aras Ozbiliz and Toby Alderweireld earned Ajax a 2-1 win at Old Trafford, but it was not enough to secure progression following United’s 2-0 first-leg victory.

Player to watch…

Kasper Dolberg. The teenage forward is one of a number of precocious young talents at head coach Bosz’s disposal. With 23 goals in all competitions and six in the Europa League, United’s backline will have to be wary of the 19-year-old.

Dolberg has generated a lot of excitement at Ajax ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Manchester United 1 (Hernandez) Ajax 2 (Ozbiliz, Alderweireld), Europa League, February 2012

Ajax 0 Manchester United 2 (Young, Hernandez), Europa League, February 2012

Manchester United 2 (Macari, McIlroy) Ajax 0, UEFA Cup, September 1976

Form guide…

Ajax: WLWWLL

Manchester United: WDLDLW

Odds…

Ajax to win: 7/2

Manchester United to win: 15/19

Draw: 5/2

