Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings

Marcus Rashford enhanced his burgeoning reputation by steering Manchester United into the Europa League semifinals with an extra-time winner against Anderlecht on Thursday.

Switched from the wing to center forward after an injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rashford turned two defenders and slotted home a deflected shot in the 107th minute to give United a 2-1 win over the Belgian champion at Old Trafford.

The Europa League was the competition in which Rashford made his senior breakthrough last season, scoring twice on debut against FC Midtjylland as an 18-year-old unknown.

He's now an England international and one of the hottest prospects in European soccer.

United was joined in the semifinals by Celta Vigo, which ousted Genk, and Ajax, which needed extra time to see off Schalke.

The quarterfinal between Lyon and Besiktas went to a penalty shootout.

