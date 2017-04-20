  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings: Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini ride to the rescue

We run the rule over United's players after their Europa League win

  • 2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10

    Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben.

    Man Utd via Getty

  • 3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10

    Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10

    Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10

    Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10

    Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10

    His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield.

    Man Utd via Getty

  • 8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10

    Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates.

    Man Utd via Getty

  • 9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10

    After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed.

    AFP/Getty

  • 10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10

    Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on.

    AFP/Getty

  • 11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10

    United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered.

    AFP/Getty

  • 12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10

    It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time.

    AFP/Getty

Marcus Rashford enhanced his burgeoning reputation by steering Manchester United into the Europa League semifinals with an extra-time winner against Anderlecht on Thursday. 

Switched from the wing to center forward after an injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rashford turned two defenders and slotted home a deflected shot in the 107th minute to give United a 2-1 win over the Belgian champion at Old Trafford. 

The Europa League was the competition in which Rashford made his senior breakthrough last season, scoring twice on debut against FC Midtjylland as an 18-year-old unknown.

He's now an England international and one of the hottest prospects in European soccer. 

United was joined in the semifinals by Celta Vigo, which ousted Genk, and Ajax, which needed extra time to see off Schalke. 

The quarterfinal between Lyon and Besiktas went to a penalty shootout. 

