Manchester United player ratings: Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford impress in win against Celta Vigo

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was lively down the left but Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini struggled

  • 1/12 Manchester United player ratings

    How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final?

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10

    Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses.

    Getty Images

  • 3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10

    Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10

    Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10

    Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10

    Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10

    A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10

    A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez.

    Getty Images

  • 9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10

    Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty.

    Getty Images

  • 10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10

    Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10

    Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home.

    Getty Images

  • 12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10

    An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though.

    AFP/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford's brilliant free-kick goal won Manchester United their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.

The away goal means United will bve heavy favourites to progress to the final of the competition when the sides play the second-leg of this tie, next week.

United were the better team throughout, although they missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities.

Rashford continues to drag United towards Europa League final

In the first half, both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard missed point-blank chances to leave Jose Mourinho fuming on the touchline.

In the second half Lingard missed another fine chance from close-range before Rashford hit his winner.

Celta had chances of their own and Iago Aspas went close with a header, but ultimately did not have enough to truly test their more cultured opponents. 

How did we rate the players in United's crucial away win? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

