Marcus Rashford's brilliant free-kick goal won Manchester United their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.

The away goal means United will bve heavy favourites to progress to the final of the competition when the sides play the second-leg of this tie, next week.

United were the better team throughout, although they missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities.

In the first half, both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard missed point-blank chances to leave Jose Mourinho fuming on the touchline.

In the second half Lingard missed another fine chance from close-range before Rashford hit his winner.

Celta had chances of their own and Iago Aspas went close with a header, but ultimately did not have enough to truly test their more cultured opponents.

