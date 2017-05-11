Manchester United will have the chance to add the Europa League to their bulging trophy cabinet after edging through a frantic, tempestuous semi-final against Celta Vigo.

After 14 matches that have taken Jose Mourinho's men to Holland, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Russia, Belgium and Spain, the long, arduous continental campaign has brought a shot at glory.

Reaching the May 24 finale was far from straightforward, though, as Marouane Fellaini's first-half header was cancelled out by Facundo Roncaglia five minutes from the end of the semi-final second leg.

The drama did not end there as Celta's goalscorer and Eric Bailly were sent off as tempers frayed, with United holding out for a 1-1 draw that saw them reach the Stockholm finale 2-1 on aggregate.

1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

Tweet of the match

Flights booked to Stockholm ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) May 11, 2017

Star man

Marcus Rashford: Increasingly seems to be United's man of the moment. The man who scored the winner with a superb free-kick in the first leg made an impressive impact once here again, teeing up Fellaini's goal with a wonderful lofted ball into the box and causing several more problems for the visiting defence.

Talking points

Fellaini back in the good books

Two weeks on from making headlines by being sent off for headbutting Sergio Aguero in the Manchester derby, Fellaini enjoyed some redemption here thanks to an altogether more positive contribution.

He celebrated his goal passionately, punching the air in front of United's fans after pointing to the name on his shirt - and heard it being chanted moments later.

The Belgian has certainly had his share of critics, but there was vociferous appreciation for him from the Old Trafford stands on this occasion.

Nervy for Mourinho

United's task in sealing a spot in the final looked straightforward enough after that 17th minute goal, but their main feeling at the final whistle will surely have been relief.

It was little wonder that boss Jose Mourinho looked tense throughout, with Celta having wasted some wonderful opportunities before scoring late on, and blowing another good chance at the death.

Who's up next?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - Premier League, May 14

Alaves vs Celta Vigo - La Liga, May 14