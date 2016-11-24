Manchester United host Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to make a rare start for Jose Mourinho's side.
Manchester United vs Feyenoord
Kick-off: 8.05pm
- I need time like Ferguson to rebuild United into a great side again, says Mourinho
- Mourinho plays down speculation linking Messi to Old Trafford
- Mourinho confirms Ibrahimovic will stay for a second season
- Ibrahimovic awarded his own statue in Sweden
- Two fans who slept in Old Trafford overnight release video of escapade
Follow live updates on our blog from 6.45pm below...
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.
Thursday's Europa League fixtures
Group A
Fenerbahce vs Zorya Luhansk
Manchester United vs Feyenoord
Group B
Astana vs Apoel Nicosia
Olympiacos vs Young Boys
Group C
Gabala vs Anderlecht
St Etienne vs Mainz
Group D
Dundalk vs AZ
Zenit St Petersburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Group E
FK Austria Vienna vs Astra Giurgiu
Roma vs Plzen
Group F
Athletic Bilbao vs Sassuolo
Genk vs Rapid Vienna
Group G
Ajax vs Panathinaikos
Celta Vigo vs Standard Liege
Group H
AA Gent vs Braga
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Konyaspor
Group I
Krasnodar vs FC Red Bull Salzburg
Schalke 04 vs Nice
Group J
Fiorentina vs PAOK Salonika
Liberec vs FK Karabakh
Group K
Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Inter Milan
Sparta Prague vs Southampton
Group L
FC Zurich vs Villarreal
Steaua Bucuresti vs Osmanlispor
- More about:
- Europa League
- Manchester United
- Feyenoord