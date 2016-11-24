Manchester United host Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to make a rare start for Jose Mourinho's side.

Manchester United vs Feyenoord

Kick-off: 8.05pm

Follow live updates on our blog from 6.45pm below...

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.



Thursday's Europa League fixtures

Group A

Fenerbahce vs Zorya Luhansk

Manchester United vs Feyenoord

Group B

Astana vs Apoel Nicosia

Olympiacos vs Young Boys

Group C

Gabala vs Anderlecht

St Etienne vs Mainz

Group D

Dundalk vs AZ

Zenit St Petersburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group E

FK Austria Vienna vs Astra Giurgiu

Roma vs Plzen

Group F

Athletic Bilbao vs Sassuolo

Genk vs Rapid Vienna

Group G

Ajax vs Panathinaikos

Celta Vigo vs Standard Liege

Group H

AA Gent vs Braga

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Konyaspor

Group I

Krasnodar vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Schalke 04 vs Nice

Group J

Fiorentina vs PAOK Salonika

Liberec vs FK Karabakh

Group K

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Inter Milan

Sparta Prague vs Southampton

Group L

FC Zurich vs Villarreal

Steaua Bucuresti vs Osmanlispor