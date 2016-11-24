  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Feyenoord live: Latest score and updates from Europa League

Follow live updates from the Europa League group stage clash at Old Trafford

The 'United Trinity' statue of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best outside Old Trafford Getty

Manchester United host Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to make a rare start for Jose Mourinho's side.

Manchester United vs Feyenoord

Kick-off: 8.05pm

Follow live updates on our blog from 6.45pm below...

 

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.


Thursday's Europa League fixtures

Group A 

Fenerbahce vs Zorya Luhansk 

Manchester United vs Feyenoord 

Group B 

Astana vs Apoel Nicosia 

Olympiacos vs Young Boys  

Group C 

Gabala vs Anderlecht 

St Etienne vs Mainz 

Group D 

Dundalk vs AZ 

Zenit St Petersburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group E 

FK Austria Vienna vs Astra Giurgiu 

Roma vs Plzen 

Group F 

Athletic Bilbao vs Sassuolo 

Genk vs Rapid Vienna

Group G 

Ajax vs Panathinaikos 

Celta Vigo vs Standard Liege 

Group H 

AA Gent vs Braga

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Konyaspor 

Group I 

Krasnodar vs FC Red Bull Salzburg 

Schalke 04 vs Nice 

Group J 

Fiorentina vs PAOK Salonika

Liberec vs FK Karabakh

Group K 

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Inter Milan

Sparta Prague vs Southampton

Group L 

FC Zurich vs Villarreal

Steaua Bucuresti vs Osmanlispor

