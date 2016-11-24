It’s a big game for…

Henrikh Mkhitaryan. This may be one of Mkhitaryan’s only chances to impress Jose Mourinho after the United boss said the Arsenal game last weekend was too much pressure for him. The Armenian is in line for his first start since September a needs a big performance to remind his manager of what he can bring to the side.

Best stat…

The two sides have only met each other three times previously, the Red Devils winning two in 1997/98 2-1 and 3-1 before losing 1-0 this season.

Remember when...

Paul Scholes and Dennis Irwin scored in the only previous meeting between the two sides at Old Trafford.

Player to watch…

Paul Pogba. The Frenchman put in one of his best performances in for United during the 4-1 win over Fenerbahce at Old Trafford and will be looking to add to his goal tally again on Thursday night. If he links well with the forwards then United could be in for an easy night.

Form guide…

Manchester United: LWDLWD

Feyenoord: WDDDLW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 7.45pm

TV: BT Sport 2

Odds…

Manchester United: 4/11

Feyenoord: 11/1

Draw: 9/2