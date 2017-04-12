Wayne Rooney omitted from Manchester United squad for Europa League tie with Anderlecht

Wayne Rooney's career at Manchester United has taken its latest setback after the 31-year-old was omitted from Jose Mourinho's squad for the side's Europa League tie with Anderlecht.

The England international did not travel with the team to Brussels for what will be United's biggest game of the season as they eye Europa League victory, and the gurantee of Champions League football that comes with it.

Rooney has missed United's past two matches through ankle issues but returned to training earlier in the the week.

Sunderland 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings







1/22 Jordan Pickford – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important stops, but he was helpless for the three United goals. Getty Images

2/22 Billy Jones – 5 out of 10 Had very little impact on the game, aside from a few of clearances. Incredibly mediocre display. Getty Images

3/22 Jason Denayer – 7 out of 10 He ran the defensive line, tackled relentlessly and was tremendous in the air. Getty Images

4/22 Lamine Kone – 5 out of 10 The defender invited trouble upon himself by allowing the ball to bounce in the box and failing to clear his lines. Getty Images

5/22 Bryan Oviedo – 6 out of 10 Defended courageously but was subbed in the early stages due to a hamstring injury. Getty Images

6/22 Sebastian Larsson – 3 out of 10 Saw a red card for a studs-up challenge on Herrera. Getty Images

7/22 Jack Rodwell – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game. Lacked service, but that’s no excuse for a player of his calibre. Getty Images

8/22 Lee Cattermole – 6 out of 10 The skipper’s confidence was evident – he was one of the only Sunderland players to test Romero with a strike. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/22 Didier Ndong – 5 out of 10 The 22-year-old was sloppy and wasteful with the ball. He failed to capitalise on any possession. Getty Images

10/22 Victor Anichebe – 5 out of 10 Had a key chance to level the scoring from close range, but was denied by Romero. Aside from that, it was a quiet display. Getty Images

11/22 Jermain Defoe – 5 out of 10 Aside from two late efforts, you could have been excused for not realising the striker was on the pitch today. Getty Images

12/22 Sergio Romero – 6 out of 10 He looked unbeatable today, but this was enhanced by the lack of action in the United area. Getty Images

13/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Progressed well up the pitch and provided constant service to the United midfield. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Lost a number of 50/50 challenges and aerial balls – certainly room for improvement. Getty Images

15/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 The majority of his tackles were clumsy and late, which was giving Sunderland unnecessary possession. Man Utd via Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The defender looked menacing going forward and his deliveries into the box were impressive. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 Failed to play like a captain – lost a number of challenges and wasted possession on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 8 out of 10 A top display from the midfielder. He assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal and created chances throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 He was oozing confidence and was not afraid to take a strike on goal to test Pickford. Getty Images

20/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 An encouraging display from the Frenchman – he was energetic, passed well and tackled relentlessly. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his limitless ability. He created his goal out of nowhere and it put the game to bed just after the interval. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 An inspiring display all round and his goal was a moment of individual magic. Faultless. AFP/Getty Images

After being assessed, though, the decision was made to leave the forward behind - despite taking part in Wednesday morning's training session with team-mates.

Niggling injury and illness have kept Rooney out of the squad in recent months as he's become less and less a part of the picture at Old Trafford.

His last United start came four-and-a-half weeks ago and has made just one start in the Premier League since Dec 17. He was also omitted from the Europa League squads for the Round of 32 and Round of 16 ties home and away to Saint-Etienne and FC Rostov.

His latest omission raises further questions over his future at the club as he continues to be linked with a return to his boyhood club Everton.

David De Gea, who has been nursing a minor injury that kept him out of Sunday’s trip to Sunderland, has been included in the squad.