It was well over an hour after the final whistle in Stockholm, and the Manchester United players still hadn’t left the Friends Arena dressing room, because they were still so joyously singing so many supporter chants.

Songs like ‘follow, follow, follow cos United have won in Stockholm’ could easily be heard thundering the wall of the press conference room where the international media were waiting for Jose Mourinho to come out and discuss the 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax, although he would still be a while.

That was entirely understandable, as he joined in some of the singing. This was one of those endearing moments when the link between the terraces and a team is made clear, and it was shown how in tune some of the players are with the supporters and the supporters’ culture, something that was all the more important this week.

1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

Because, in the middle of all the celebrations, there was also a touchingly poignant moment when all the players and Mourinho posed with a banner that featured the words ‘MANCHESTER - A CITY UNITED’.

The awful events of Monday naturally hung over everything for United, but this match - and this victory - will now always be juxtaposed with it as a glimmer of hope amid so much darkness, and ensured the players felt they had to do something for the city. If it was of course unfair to expect them to win in such situations, this is why they were even more determined to do. That was pretty much what Mourinho had told them on Tuesday morning, as he said “do it for the city, do it for the kids”. That’s what they did, and it became clear it was what they were thinking, when the players began to speak.

Minute's silence turns to applause ahead of Manchester United final

“It’s been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester,” Juan Mata had said. “We are happy to win for all the people that have suffered.”

Paul Pogba struck a similar theme. “We know things like this are very sad, all over the world. In London and Paris. We had to focus, it was very important. We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died. We did it.”

Ander Herrera went even further, when accepting his man-of-the-match award.

“I am happy but I want to dedicate this to the victims. This is just football but what happened two day ago was horrible.

This happened in Manchester but everywhere we need to have a united world to fight for peace

“We want peace in the world - a normal world with respect. We are just football players but we have an audience so we want to work together for a normal world.

“This happened in Manchester but everywhere we need to have a united world to fight for peace and no more attacks and deaths please.”

Jose Mourinho kisses the Europa League trophy as United's celebrations begin ( Getty )

It was impossible not to sense a real feeling of release from the players, too, as became clear when Mourinho explained how hard Tuesday had been.

“That is why we didn’t want to have the press conference because we had to prepare ourselves to do our job and to try to organise events that are much more important than our job.”

The sheer extent of the celebrations and pure joy were understandable. It was as if something had been lifted, as they lifted the trophy

Even as Monday rendered football’s stakes irrelevant, it oddly made this match all the more important as an occasion, but also very hard and strange for the players to prepare for. They faced an unfair and almost impossible burden.

So, when the final whistle went, the sheer extent of the celebrations and pure joy were understandable. It was as if something had been lifted, as they lifted the trophy.

Jose Mourinho is embraced by his son, Jose, after United's victory ( Getty )

Mourinho himself was utterly beaming. Having made such a conspicuous signal to his children behind the dug-out on the final whistle - and then being bear-hugged by his son - the United manager gave the trophy a long kiss, before making sure that all of his staff came to enjoy the moment. Some sprinted over. Mourinho similarly wouldn’t let the trophy itself be lifted until everyone was up on the stage.

If that seems surprisingly excessive for a manager that has excelled in greater competitions, it reflects the other inescapable side of all this: how difficult and frustrating a season it has been. The squad would not have been human had they not felt some release from that too.

They had come through, they had achieved.

They were smiling, so vibrantly.

United have been crowned the 2016/17 Europa League champions ( Getty )

It was just after 1am when the last United player left the dressing room. That was goalscoring hero Paul Pogba. It had been an even more emotional week for him after the death of his father, who he so conspicuously dedicated his goal to, pointing to the sky.

As he came through the mixed zone, he had his hands in the air again, but this time to salute some friends and teammates as he shouted ahead of himself “the laaaaads”.

They’d done it. They’d come together, and represented their city’s unity in the best way possible.