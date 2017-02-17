Indiana Jones may be best known for his archaeological heroics and fedora hat, but that hasn’t stopped Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic from drawing comparisons between himself and the George Lucas creation.

Indeed, in his latest self-proclamation the Swedish forward has dubbed himself as ‘football’s Indiana Jones’ – succeeding wherever he goes.

The 35-year-old has comprehensively silenced the doubters in England, enjoying a scintillating run of form that has taken his goal tally to 23 in all competitions this season.

Ibrahimovic's first hat-trick for the club saw St Etienne put to the sword at Old Trafford on Thursday night as Jose Mourinho's men ran out 3-0 victors in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash.

United are favourites to win the competition, just as they are for the upcoming EFL Cup final against Southampton, and the veteran Swede is determined to win more silverware.

Ibrahimovic has already won the Community Shield since joining United, with the well-travelled striker comparing his history of success to fictional archaeologist and adventurer Jones.

"Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy," he said.

"People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best.

"Wherever I went I won, so I am like Indiana Jones."

While Ibrahimovic may not have encountered the same obstacles as Jones, the Swede has certainly enjoyed a prolific career across the continent, accumulating an impressive medal-laden CV.

Throughout his time the forward has won four Serie A titles, one Fifa Club World Cup, one La Liga title, four Ligue 1 medals and more.

Thursday's hat-trick was the 17th of his career and took his goal tally against St Etienne alone to 17, putting a smile on the striker's face.

"It feels good," Ibrahimovic said. "I got a lot of help from my team-mates. We played an open game today and it was important to get a good result so we can take it into the second leg.

1/11 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Endured an early scare following Eric Bailly's botched clearance but settled into the game and became more assured as time wore on.

2/11 Antonio Valencia - 6 Nearly scored to end a three-year drought - but it wasn't to be. Got well forward, though some of his deliveries could have been better. Respectable evening in all.

3/11 Eric Bailly - 6 Made one important block early on but his decision-making was found wanting on occasion. Improved as the game went on.

4/11 Chris Smalling - 6 Didn't look too assured at times, allowing a number of Saint-Etienne runs in behind. Strong in the air though.

5/11 Daley Blind - 5 Poor tracking nearly handed the visitors an equaliser in the second half. Somewhat shaky.

6/11 Marouane Fellaini - 4 Not the best of games for the Belgian. Struggled to have much say and was subsequently substituted at half-time.

7/11 Ander Herrera - 6 Kept United ticking over in the centre of the park. Recycled well and created chances for the home side. Solid evening for the midfielder.

8/11 Paul Pogba - 7 Strong both on and off the ball. Showed his worth with real moments of pure class and equally impressive in his defensive duties. Should have converted his headed effort though.

9/11 Juan Mata - 7 Rounded and comfortable evening for the Spaniard. Offered a reliable source of service to his team-mates and even managed to make a number of runs in behind the opponents' defence.

10/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7 His hat-trick secured victory for the home side. Lady Luck helped him in his first and it was a case of right time, right place for the second. Took his penalty with ease and provided a general source of threat throughout.

11/11 Anthony Martial - 7 Looked busy all night long. A real menace down the flanks and threatened in and around the Saint-Etienne box. Positive, energetic performance.

"We won 3-0 and I got to score the three goals so I am happy for that. We have still many games to play so hopefully I can continue like I am doing.

"I've scored a couple of goals against them, I don't focus on specific opponents, I just try to do my job, try to do what I am good at."

Not everybody wearing red on Thursday can say they did their job, leading Mourinho to express his anger at their first-half display.

It was in the end, though, a solid first-leg victory against a decent side that few expect to overturn the deficit in France next Wednesday.

Put to Ibrahimovic that a clean sheet was important, the former Paris St Germain striker said: "Exactly. A good result because I know how difficult it is to play over there.

"They have a fantastic crowd, fantastic support, and the stadium is very nice, so the guys will see it when we go there. It was important today to get a good result.

"It is a good team. They always make it difficult for every team they play against and when I was at PSG the same thing. They did good.

"I think a couple of players are new, a couple of players left, but it is a good team."

Additional reporting by PA