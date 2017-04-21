Manchester United's Europa League semi-final opponents Celta Vigo are managed by an Argentinean coach who is alleged to have made a serious of serious homophobic comments.

Eduardo Berizzo, 47, left Marseille in 2000 for River Plate but as he departed he went on a now infamous tirade about gay people in France.

"A bunch of faggots is what you have in French football," he is alleged to have said at the time.

"There are so many homosexual players there, they always provoke you, they touch your thighs, your bum, to see if you will give some kind of signal.

"I feel disgusted when a homosexual shares the same shower and stares at one's bum with desire, and even gets excited when you are naked.

"I'd prefer to play alongside a drug addict than a homosexual because drugs transform you but they don't degenerate you," he was reported as saying by Mexican newspaper Diario de Hoy.

Berizzo has been a relative success at Celta since replacing Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique in 2014, and has been rumoured as a potential replacement for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

His side will play Man United on May 4th and then the return leg on May 11th for a place in the Europa League final.