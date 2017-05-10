Michael Carrick 'desperate' to win Europa League in what could be his last game for Manchester United

Michael Carrick is "desperate" to end the season - and perhaps his Manchester United career - with Europa League glory.

United head into the second leg of their semi-final with a slender 1-0 lead over Celta Vigo but, crucially, an away goal.

Carrick has tasted European glory with United before, the Champions League in 2008, but is fully focused on winning a trophy that has so eluded both him and the club.

"I'm personally desperate to get to the final and to try and win it," said the 35-year-old, whose United contract expires this summer. "That's the only thing that matters. Whatever competition you're in, especially at this club, with the team we've got, we're looking to win it. It's a great opportunity.

"We'll respect who is left in the competition - it's not going to be easy and we're not taking anything for granted at all - but that's got to be the aim. There's nothing else that matters."

Carrick cannot wait to step out at Old Trafford - a stadium "made for big games" - on Thursday night.

The experienced midfielder fondly recalled home Champions League wins against Barcelona and Roma and clearly believes United will soon be back at European's top table under Mourinho.

While United have struggled in the Premier League this term, the Portuguese could end his first season in the hotseat with a third trophy.

"He's a winner," he told UEFA.com. "He's won everywhere he's been, so that's almost enough. He's certainly got the respect of the players and everyone in football because he's been so successful.

"However he's done that, you've got to look and learn from it. He's like us - we all want to win and we all want to lift trophies."

Put to the midfielder there is a sense of better things to come under Mourinho, the midfielder added: "Yes. He's leading it, he's the manager, he's guiding us through and guiding the club through.

"There've been a lot of positive things to take from this season: the consistency of the team, the general performance. There's real confidence approaching the end of the season and looking ahead to next season."

