Monaco fought back from a two-goal first leg deficit to beat Manchester City 3-1 and book their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Stade Louis II.

First half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho sent the Ligue 1 leaders on the way to overturning last week's 5-3 defeat and going through on away goals after a 6-6 aggregate draw.

City clawed back into the game in the second half with Sergio Aguero missing a number of chances before Leroy Sane put his side back in front on aggregate with close-range finish on 71 minutes.

But the visitors' revival did not last long and another defensive lapse allowed Tiemoue Bakayoko to seal a famous Monaco victory when he crashed home a header from Thomas Lemar's free-kick.

Here are five things we learned from the thrilling tie...

1/22 Danijel Subašić 8 out of 10 Had very little to do in the first-half but made some very important stops in the second, including a fine reaction stop to deny Aguero after the forward had raced through on goal.

2/22 Djibril Sidibé 7 Not quite as impressive as Mendy, but made a nuisance of himself whenever he got forward and largely kept the in-form Leroy Sane quiet.

3/22 Andrea Raggi 6 Imperious in the first-half, ran ragged in the second. At 32, he was always going to struggle against the pace of Sane but his positioning also let him down as City flooded forward late on.

4/22 Jemerson 6 Overplayed the ball on occasions and often guilty of making needlessly ambitious passes when there was a more simple option available. Did very well in the air though and denied Raheem Sterling in the second-half with a superb tackle.

5/22 Benjamin Mendy 8 The man of the match. No defender has more assists in this year’s Champions League than the 22-year-old. Dominated Sagna going forward. Dominated Sterling staying back.

6/22 Bernardo Silva 8 A typically bright performance from the forward. Always comfortable in possession and a threat whenever he picked up the ball and looked to play in one of Monaco’s forwards.

7/22 Fabinho 7 Took his goal very well, beating Caballero with a composed, first-time finish. Made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions, too.

8/22 Tiemoué Bakayoko 7 Not the 22-year-old’s finest performance with a number of his passes went awry, but what does that matter? Scored the winning goal, pouncing on an error from Kolarov to nod pass Caballero at close-range.

9/22 Thomas Lemar 7 A bright start from the winger who overlapped nicely with the excellent Mendy. It was his well-taken free-kick which led to Monaco’s pivotal third goal.

10/22 Valère Germain 7 Offered more of a physical threat than his strike partner. Won a number of his aerial duels with Kolarov and unlucky to see a long-range strike whistle over the bar in the first-half.

11/22 Kylian Mbappé 8 Hard to believe he is only 18. Took his goal with confidence and terrorised the City defence with his direct running.

12/22 Willy Caballero 6 Cannot really be blamed for any of Monaco’s goals. Always quick off his life and dealt with Monaco’s aerial threat well, confidently punching clear on a number of occasions.

13/22 Bacary Sagna 5 His lack of pace was ruthlessly exploited by the fantastic Mendy. Was guilty of wandering out of position for Monaco’s second goal.

14/22 John Stones 5 Should have done better with Monaco’s second-goal, when he was pulled out of position by Lemar. His partnership with Kolarov does not look convincing.

15/22 Aleksander Kolarov 5 Struggled against the pace of Mbappe, the strength of Germain and utterly at fault for the crucial third goal.

16/22 Gael Clichy 6 One of the few City players to venture out of his half early on. But his distribution was lacklustre and, like Sagna, he struggled to stop his opposition full-back from raiding forward.

17/22 Fernandinho 6 Preferred by Guardiola to Yaya Toure for his greater energy, but as City’s only defensive midfielder, spent much of the game chasing shadows.

18/22 David Silva 6 Completely overshadowed by his namesake in the midfield. Grew into the game and one of City’s better players in the second-half, but will be disappointed with his display.

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne 6 Did better for City when he dropped deep and played in Sterling with a superb through-ball in the second-half, which the winger failed to take advantage of.

20/22 Raheem Sterling 6 Largely ineffectual although he did turn Mendy in the second-half, leading to Sane scoring City’s only goal.

21/22 Leroy Sane 7 Ineffectual in the first-half, City’s best player in the second. Scored their only goal and twice put it on a platter for Sergio Aguero, who endured a night to forget.

22/22 Sergio Aguero 4 One of the Argentinian’s poorest performances in a City shirt. Missed a hatful of chances in the second-half.

Monaco’s free-flowing home approach will frighten their next opponents

Monaco have made Stade Louis II an absolute fortress this season. The Ligue 1 leaders are unbeaten on home soil in their last six matches and have scored a remarkable 84 goals at home this season – almost 30 more than their domestic rivals, PSG.

Whoever gets drawn against Monaco in the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be fearful of their attacking prowess. The energy and persistence of their forward players, in particular the irrepressible Kylian Mbappé, will frighten all of the teams left in the draw. Leonardo Jardim has instilled a rock solid team spirit at the club which is somewhat similar to Leicester City’s and his team will be confident of beating whoever they draw in the next round.

Guardiola’s defensive gamble back-fired

John Stones and Aleksandar Kolarov formed City's central defensive partnership and Mbappe ran them ragged in the opening exchanges. But it would be harsh to hold the pair totally to account for City’s defensive woes. They were offered little support from their midfield, with Fernandinho the only defensive minded midfielder selected by Guardiola.

The manager boldly dropped Otamendi to call up Kolarov, who he felt would better cope with Monaco’s counter-attacking style, but that decision ultimately backfired. Kolarov was nowhere near Bakayoko for Monaco's third goal as the midfielder beat him from Thomas Lemar's free-kick to head past Willy Caballero.

Mbappé will be hot property when the transfer window reopens

The teenager was utterly superb against Manchester City (AFP/ Getty )

The French forward, who was still 17 throughout the group stages of the competition, scored on his first Champions League start in the first-leg of this tie and his goal-scoring form shows no sign of stopping. He opened the scoring against Manchester City after just eight minutes and had the ball in the net for a second time shortly after, only to be flagged for offside.

The teenager has now scored 11 goals in his last 11 games and has well and truly arrived on the European stage. A number of Europe’s elite clubs are in need of a new forward this summer and, alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, Mbappé will find himself in high demand come July.

Menacing Monaco need to sort out their defence

Sure, Monaco can attack with verve and menace but they have looked vulnerable at the back in their two matches against Manchester City. Djibril Sidibé and Benjamin Mendy might be two of the most talented full-backs in Europe when it comes to rampaging forward, but defensively they can prove vulnerable. 32-year-old Andrea Raggi meanwhile struggled against the pace of Leroy Sane and will likely be targeted in the quarter-finals.

The great European strike-forces will not fear this defence and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will all fancy their chances at the Stade Louis II. Monaco will always rely on themselves out-scoring the opposition, but that will get harder and harder as the standard of attacking players they face increases.

Aguero will fear for his long-term future at City after this performance

City spent almost all of the first half on the back foot and Sergio Aguero cut a lonely figure in the Monaco half as Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane all dropped back to try and shore things up in midfield. In fact, City did not have a shot on goal in the entire first half for the first time ever in a Champions League game.

City shaped up better in the second half with Silva playing at the tip of a diamond behind Aguero and they created more chances as Monaco dropped their intensity. However, the Argentinian striker was unable to take any in arguably one of his worst ever performances in a City shirt.