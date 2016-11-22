Tottenham Hotspur could be eliminated from this season’s Champions League at the group stage if they fail to win against Monaco.
Leicester City, meanwhile, face Club Brugge and can book their place in the knockout stages.
Follow tonight’s matches live here.
- Pochettino left with big call on Kane fitness
- Lloris 'willing to delay contract talks' in effort to focus on crucial Tottenham run
- Falcao putting Manchester United and Chelsea nightmares behind him
- Kane says he is 'not demanding anything' during new contract discussions
- Mahrez confident Foxes can handle last 16 pressure
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.
Tuesday's Champions League fixtures
All kick-off times are 7.45pm unless stated
Group E
CSKA Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen (5.00pm)
Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur
Group F
Borussia Dortmund vs Legia Warsaw
Sporting Lisbon vs Real Madrid
Group G
Copenhagen vs Porto
Leicester City vs Club Brugge
Group H
Dinamo Zagreb vs Lyon
Sevilla vs Juventus
- More about:
- Champions League