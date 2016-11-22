Tottenham Hotspur could be eliminated from this season’s Champions League at the group stage if they fail to win against Monaco.

Leicester City, meanwhile, face Club Brugge and can book their place in the knockout stages.

Follow tonight’s matches live here.

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

Tuesday's Champions League fixtures

All kick-off times are 7.45pm unless stated

Group E

CSKA Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen (5.00pm)

Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur

Group F

Borussia Dortmund vs Legia Warsaw

Sporting Lisbon vs Real Madrid

Group G

Copenhagen vs Porto

Leicester City vs Club Brugge

Group H

Dinamo Zagreb vs Lyon

Sevilla vs Juventus