Borussia Dortmund head to Monaco with the task of overturning a 3-2 first leg deficit it what is set to be a difficult night for the Germans.

What time is kick-off?

The clash will kick-off at 7.45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

It will be live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.

Preview

In a match overshadowed by the Dortmund bus attack where defender Marc Bartra was injured. The rearranged quarter-final first leg was played just a day removed from an attack on Thomas Tuchel’s team looked out of touch against the slick Monaco attack. Understandably the events of last week are not to be forgotten but a team with the class and professionalism of Dortmund will be sure come out firing, especially since star man Marco Reus is set to make his return.

Monaco’s high speed attack will undoubtedly cause trouble to Dortmund with the likes Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Bernardo Silva looking so slick on the attack and counter. They will also be boosted by the return of Thomas Bakayoko from suspension but will be without Fabinho who has accumulated too many yellow cards. Monaco have won four of their last five games against German opposition and if their form is anything to go by, the boys from Monaco will be well on their way to reaching the semis for the first time since 2004.

It’s a big game for…

Marco Reus: Dortmund looked one dimensional without the Germany international in their armoury.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder played the first period of Dortmund's comprehensive 3-1 over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, so was able to get some much needed game time before the crucial Champions League clash.

If Dortmund are going to overcome Monaco, with away goals certainly not on their side, then Reus will need to perform.

Remember when…



Monaco striker Radamel Falcao stunned the Manchester City fans with an expert chip over the keeper sending City crashing out of the Champions League.

Player to watch…

Kylian Mbappe: His goals played a huge part in sending Manchester City tumbling out of the Champions League and in similar fashion, he has just about consigned Dortmund to the same fate.

Mbappe is one of the rising stars of world football and the youngest player to score twice in the Champions League.

His fiery pace and ridiculous power had the Dortmund players shivering in their boots and it would be a great surprise if Thomas Tuchel's side didn’t attempt to shut him out the game completely.

Form

Monaco: WWWWWW

Dortmund: WLLWDW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Monaco: 39/20

Draw: 31/10

Dortmund: 16/15