After beating West Ham at the weekend to end their seven-match run without a win, Tottenham will be hoping they’ve finally turned a corner. Although Spurs will be buoyed by their weekend victory, in which Harry Kane scored a late brace to clinch all three points, the visitors face a significant challenge tonight as they face off against Monaco in a desperate bid to qualify for the last-16.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have struggled to assert themselves in Group E and currently sit third on four points, four behind leaders Monaco. Their last encounter with the French side ended in disappointment as Leonardo Jardim’s team took all three points from Wembley.

Since then, Spurs’ Champions League run has failed to get going with the side notably losing to Bayer Leverkusen at home earlier this month. Should they lose tonight, that could well be the end of their European dreams.

Remember when…

Erik Lamela scored a hat-trick to help Tottenham beat Monaco 4-1 in last year’s Europa League competition? Spurs will be hoping their side can repeat such form, as opposed to the performance that saw them slump to a 2-1 defeat last September,

Player to watch…

Harry Kane. The Spurs forward has returned from injury with a vengeance, scoring three in his last two games for the club. Fans and players alike will be relieved to see their talisman striker once again leading the front line – but will he be able to make the difference tonight? If the right Harry Kane turns up tonight, Spurs will know they stand a good chance of claiming victory.

Possible starting XI…

AS Monaco 4-3-3: Subasic; Raggi, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe; Tavares, Bakayoko, Fabinho; Lemar, Silva, Falcao.

Tottenham 4-2-3-1: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Past three meetings…

Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Alderweireld) AS Monaco (Silva, Lemar), Champions League, September 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 4 (Lamela x3, Carroll) AS Monaco (El Shaarawy), Europa League, December 2015

AS Monaco 1 (El Shaarawy), Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Lamela), Europa League, October 2015

Kane has scored three goals in two games since his injury (Getty)

Form guide…

Monaco: WWWDW

Tottenham Hotspur: WDLDL

Vital information…

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Tuesday 22 November, Stade Louis II

TV: BT Sport 2

Odds…

Monaco to win: 43/25

Draw: 12/5

Spurs to win: 7/4