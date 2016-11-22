  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Monaco vs Tottenham: Who impressed in France as Spurs slump to defeat?

It was a night to forget for the visitors but did anyone stand out?

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Monaco vs Tottenham player ratings

Monaco vs Tottenham player ratings

  • 1/22 Danijel Subasic - 6

    Did well in his one-on-one with Son to deny Tottenham an early lead but will have known he should have done better to stop Kane's penalty.

  • 2/22 Djibril Sidibé - 8

    One of Monaco's stand-out players. A real menace down the right, bombing up and down the wing throughout. Found the space well in between Spurs' centre backs for his goal and set up Lemar with an inch-perfect delivery for Monaco's second.

  • 3/22 Kamil Glik - 6

    Bullied Tottenham's forward all night as he pulled at their shirts and nipped at their ankles. Eventually got called out for it when he brought down Alli in the box to hand Spurs a penalty.

  • 4/22 Jemerson - 7

    Sold defensive performance. Rarely beaten, using his strength and pace to marshal the Monaco backline.

  • 5/22 Benjamin Mendy - 7

    Pressed on well like Sidibe and provided the home side with a constant stream of deliveries. Fulfilled his defensive duties for much of the match.

  • 6/22 Bernardo Silva – 8

    Fantastic ability to spot gaps and spaces in the game. Both created and enjoyed a number of chances on goal. Such a prospect.

  • 7/22 Fabinho – 7

    Comfortable and composed on the ball. Limited Tottenham’s options within the Monaco final third.

  • 8/22 Tiemoue Bakayoko – 7

    Defensively solid behind the ball. Linked up well with those around him.

  • 9/22 Thomas Lemar – 8

    A menace early on as he pumped ball after ball into the Spurs box. Fired in the winner from a tight angle. A pesk throughout.

  • 10/22 Valere Germain – 7

    Not Moncao’s most threatening player but a nuisance nonetheless. Got in well behind the Tottenham defence early on. A bright spark.

  • 11/22 Radamel Falcao – 6

    Kept the Spurs back line busy but not his best of games. Enjoyed a few half-chances but never really got in the right space to challenge Lloris.

  • 12/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

    Sensational between the sticks. Pulled off a series of phenomenal saves that kept Spurs in the game and denied Monaco an early goal with a penalty stop.

  • 13/22 Kieran Trippier – 5

    Provided a reliable source of deliveries on the right, but defensively weak. Both goals came from his side. Out of his depth.

  • 14/22 Eric Dier – 4

    Clumsy defending from the England international. Handed Monaco their penalty and never looked comfortable in the position.

  • 15/22 Kevin Wimmer – 4

    Lax in his marking, particuarly under the high ball. Struggled to establish a solid partnership with Dier.

  • 16/22 Danny Rose – 6

    Far from his best but one of Spurs’ better players. Lively on the ball and kept going to the very end.

  • 17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6

    Picked out some good central passes early on but was repeatedly caught in possession as the game proceeded.

  • 18/22 Harry Winks – 6

    Showed his ability and potential in getting out of tight positions. Enjoyed some neat, tidy passing but couldn’t offer anything to help save Spurs.

  • 19/22 Mousa Dembélé – 5

    Scrappy, haphazard performance. Battled hard but his frustration clearly got the better of him at times.

  • 20/22 Heung-Min Son – 5

    Squandered an early goal-scoring opportunity and repeatedly wasted the good positions he found himself in. Ineffective.

  • 21/22 Dele Alli – 6

    Incisive with his passing and enjoyed a few chances in front of goal. Couldn't provide the spark to save Spurs though.

  • 22/22 Harry Kane – 6

    Worked hard and registered a few shots on goal but nothing overly testing. His penalty handed Spurs a life line but it wasn’t to be.

Heung-Min Son in action for Spurs

Hugo Lloris' penalty heroics could not rescue Tottenham's Champions League campaign as Mauricio Pochettino's men slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Monaco.

The result means Spurs cannot progress from Group E and need a point against CSKA Moscow at Wembley next month to finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

Lloris denied former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao's spot-kick in the first half and made a number of superb saves but second-half goals from Djibril Sidibe and Thomas Lemar gave Monaco a deserved victory.

  • Read more

Spurs crash out after being overpowered and outplayed

Harry Kane offered Tottenham temporary hope when he equalised from the penalty spot but the visitors simply never found the spark required to resurrect their faltering fortunes in Europe.

After returning to the Europe’s elite competition for the first time since the 2010/11, Tottenham now depart with their legs in between their tails following a campaign that has left plenty to be desired.

Monaco, meanwhile, are now guaranteed to go through as group winners with Leverkusen, who had earlier drawn 1-1 with CSKA.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Comments