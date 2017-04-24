Neymar was controversially suspended for Sunday night’s el clásico, but nevertheless managed to find a way to place himself at the centre of the post-match celebrations after Lionel Messi’s late goal gave Barcelona a 3-2 win.

The Brazilian forward was replaced by Paco Alcácer in Barcelona’s starting line-up against Real Madrid after he was handed a two-match suspension for sarcastically applauding a match official during Barcelona’s recent 2-0 defeat to Malaga.

Neymar did not travel to the Santiago Bernabéu with his team-mates and instead watched the game with the injured Rafinha, and the pair’s jubilant celebrations after Lionel Messi’s last-minute winner delighted fans.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings







22 show all Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings









































1/22 Keylor Navas - 8 out of 10

2/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10

3/22 Nacho - 5 out of 10

4/22 Sergio Ramos - 4 out of 10

5/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10

6/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10

7/22 Casemiro - 6 out of 10

8/22 Toni Kroos - 5 out of 10

9/22 Gareth Bale - 4 out of 10

10/22 Karim Benzema - 5 out of 10

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 out of 10

12/22 Andre ter Stegen - 8 out of 10

13/22 Sergi Roberto - 7 out of 10

14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 5 out of 10

15/22 Gerard Pique - 5 out of 10

16/22 Jordi Alba - 8 out of 10

17/22 Ivan Rakitic - 8 out of 10

18/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 out of 10

19/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 out of 10

20/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10

21/22 Paco Alcacer - 6 out of 10

22/22 Lionel Messi - 9 out of 10

Barcelona had earlier fought back from one-goal down, with Messi cancelling out Casemiro’s close-range finish.

Ivan Rakitić’s superb strike from distance put Barca in front, only for James Rodríguez to score the equalising goal with five minutes left, shortly after Sergio Ramos was shown a straight red for a wild lunge on Messi.

But with seconds left of the match and deep into injury-time, Messi struck a dramatic winning goal to send Barcelona top of La Liga, level on points with Real.

Messi scored a dramatic last-minute winner to sink Real ( Getty )

Neymar was quick to take to social media to share his delight, posting a video of himself dancing around his room with his shirt off, along with the caption “VAMOOOOO CARALHOOOOOOOO”.

Lionel Messi then FaceTimed Neymar into the post-match celebrations in the away dressing room, with the striker’s face visible on Messi’s phone as the team post for a celebratory photograph.

Oieee 😛 @leomessi 👑 @luissuarez9 🔫 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

The taunting of Real supports didn’t stop there, as on Monday Neymar shared a picture of himself sitting in between Luis Suárez and Messi, replicating the former’s already iconic celebration.

Barcelona now sit top of the league on goal difference and will next play on Wednesday evening, when they host bottom-side Osasuna at the Camp Nou.