Barcelona forward Neymar has endured a testing few weeks.

After playing a starring role in the Spanish club’s incredible 6-5 comeback victory over PSG in the Champions League, the Brazilian was powerless to stop Barça sliding out of the competition to Juventus, as they lost 2-0 on aggregate to the Italian champions.

Neymar also suffered the indignity of being sent-off in a La Liga match against Malaga, meaning he was forced to watch last weekend’s el clásico on television.

And things are yet to start looking up for the 25-year-old superstar, after he was recorded by a friend attempting a trick on the training ground – which ended disastrously.

Neymar is shown attempting a piece of elaborate trickery, only for things to go spectacularly wrong. Not only does he mess it up, but he ends up flat on his backside to boot.

Neymar has had a rough few weeks ( Getty )

He’ll be hoping his fancy footwork returns for this weekend’s match, as he prepares to make his return to the Barcelona first-team in the club’s Catalan derby match, against neighbours Espanyol.

Barça are hoping to keep pace with bitter rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. The two clubs are currently level on points, although Real have one game in hand.

Both sides will be confident of victory this weekend. Espanyol currently sit in 9th-place having drawn their previous match, against relegation threatened Sporting de Gijón.

Valencia meanwhile sit 12th and are without a win in three.