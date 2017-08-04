Neymar has been omitted from the Champions League end of season awards just hours after completing his world record £200m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Uefa announced three-man shortlists for best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward for the 2016/17 season ahead of the Champions League play-off round draw on Friday morning.

The world's most expensive player was conspicuous by his absence.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

Some sections of the Spanish press believe Barcelona's historic comeback against PSG was the moment Neymar decided to leave the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian forward almost single-handedly turned the tie around in the second-leg, curling in a free-kick, winning and then scoring a penalty, before chipping the perfectly-weighted assist for Sergi Roberto's last minute winner.

Nevertheless, it was Neymar's teammate Lionel Messi who won all the plaudits, with a photograph of the Argentine maestro celebrating with Barca fans becoming the iconic shot of that night.

For some, the move to the French capital is seen as an attempt to step out from Messi's shadow.

It may therefore rankle with Neymar that he was once again overlooked in favour of his more celebrated former teammate on Uefa's list.

Messi, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala were chosen as the best forwards.

The players were picked by a jury comprising coaches from the 32 clubs involved in last season's competition alongside one journalist from each of Uefa's 55 associations.

You can see the full shortlist below:

GK:

Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus

Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid

Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich

Defender:

Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

Marcelo, Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid

Midfielder:

Casemiro, Real Madrid

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

Luka Modric, Real Madrid

Forward:

Paulo Dybala, Juventus

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

The winner of each award will be announced at the draw for the Champions League group stage on 24 August.