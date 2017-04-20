  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Neymar to miss el clásico as Barcelona star's suspension appeal is rejected by the Spanish football federation

Neymar failed in his appeal to have a two-game suspension overturned, after he was sent off for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee in Barcelona's 2-0 loss at Malaga

Click to follow
neymar-barcelona.jpg
Neymar will not appear in the clasico against Real Madrid Getty

Barcelona's appeal to annul the suspension that will keep Neymar from playing in the clasico against Real Madrid was rejected by the Spanish football federation on Thursday. 

The federation appeals committee said it was not overturning the two-game suspension handed to Neymar for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee in Barcelona's 2-0 loss at Malaga on April 8. 

The two-match ban was in addition to a one-game suspension he was automatically required to serve after being sent off in Malaga. 

dani-alves.jpg

Neymar will not be able to play in el clasico (Getty)

Neymar served that suspension last weekend as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 3-2. 

In addition to the clasico on Sunday, the Brazilian forward will also miss the Spanish league game against last-place Osasuna on April 26. 

Who is in contention to be the next Barcelona manager?

Who is in contention to be the next Barcelona manager?

  • 1/10 Jorge Sampaoli

    4/1

    Getty

  • 2/10 Ernesto Valverde

    5/1

    Getty

  • 3/10 Arsène Wenger

    8/1

    Getty

  • 4/10 Ronald Koeman

    9/1

    Getty

  • 5/10 Mauricio Pochettino

    15/1

    Getty

  • 6/10 Paco Jemez

    16/1

    Getty

  • 7/10 Laurent Blanc

    16/1

    Getty

  • 8/10 Massimiliano Allegri

    20/1

    Getty

  • 9/10 Carles Puyol

    25/1

    Getty

  • 10/10 Gerard

    25/1

    Getty

Barcelona is likely to appeal the committee's decision to a local sports tribunal. 

Barcelona trails Real Madrid by three points with six rounds to go in the league. The two-time defending champion is coming off elimination to Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. 

Comments