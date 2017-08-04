​Neymar has finally completed his record-breaking £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain, and it has been revealed that the Brazilian striker will wear the number 10 shirt next season.

The striker wore the number 11 shirt at Barcelona because the number 10 was already taken by Lionel Messi, but wears 10 for the Brazil national team.

And Javier Pastore, who currently wears the number 10 shirt at PSG, has agreed to vacate the number as “a symbolic gift” to his new team-mate.

“It is a little gift to say, 'Welcome to Paris',” Pastore, who will now wear the number 27, said.

“I wanted to offer him this symbolic gift. I want him to feel happy and at home right from day one.

“And I want to offer him the support that he needs so that he and the entire squad can go on and win the Champions League.”

Neymar is targeting Champions League glory with Paris St Germain after completing a world-record transfer to the ambitious French club.

Pastore has agreed to vacate the number 10 shirt ( Getty )

On Thursday the 25-year-old Brazil forward, whose release from Barcelona was secured for 222million euros (£200.6million) by his legal team, signed a five-year deal with PSG.

Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, the Parisians' principal target remains winning the Champions League, a competition in which they have consistently failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals.

Neymar's career in pictures







12 show all Neymar's career in pictures





















1/12 Neymar made his debut for Santos aged 17 in 2009 AFP/Getty Images

2/12 He was tipped to become the heir to Ronaldo’s throne AFP/Getty Images

3/12 Aged 18, he made his international debut for Brazil against the USA in August 2010 in which he scored Getty Images

4/12 Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2013 Getty Images

5/12 Barcelona charged with tax fraud after Neymar’s transfer revealed to be £71.5m with president Sandro Rosell (pictured) resigning AFP/Getty Images

6/12 First La Liga goal 2013/14 against Real Sociedad AFP/Getty Images

7/12 Won the Bronze Boot for the third top goalscorer at his home World Cup Getty Images

8/12 2014/15: Neymar wins the treble with Barcelona AFP/Getty Images

9/12 Neymar replaces Thiago Silva as Brazil captain Getty Images

10/12 Neymar was nominated for the 2015 Ballon d’Or, finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

11/12 Neymar scores the winning penalty to beat Germany at the Maracana and win Brazil a gold medal at the Olympics before renouncing the captaincy Getty Images

12/12 Neymar scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in 2017 against Granada AFP/Getty Images

Neymar, a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2015, has now committed to the challenge of landing Europe's top club prize with PSG.

He told his new team's website: “I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker at his PSG unveiling ( Getty )

“Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious.

“And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates, is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

“PSG's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I have played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.

“From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.