Neymar has revealed that he told former teammate Gerard Pique not to post a photograph of the pair together on Twitter last month, along with a caption that promised the Brazilian striker was staying at Barcelona.

Two weeks ago, Pique seemingly confirmed teammate Neymar was set to stay at Barcelona this summer amid reports of an impending £200mto Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender posted a message on Twitter which suggested the Brazilian would turn down PSG, despite all evidence pointing towards the contrary.

Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates as "he stays".

However, just a few days later, Neymar signed a five-year deal with PSG when the club activated his £200m release clause.

And at his official unveiling, Neymar revealed that he urged Pique not to post the controversial photograph.

Neymar's career in pictures







12 show all Neymar's career in pictures





















1/12 Neymar made his debut for Santos aged 17 in 2009 AFP/Getty Images

2/12 He was tipped to become the heir to Ronaldo’s throne AFP/Getty Images

3/12 Aged 18, he made his international debut for Brazil against the USA in August 2010 in which he scored Getty Images

4/12 Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2013 Getty Images

5/12 Barcelona charged with tax fraud after Neymar’s transfer revealed to be £71.5m with president Sandro Rosell (pictured) resigning AFP/Getty Images

6/12 First La Liga goal 2013/14 against Real Sociedad AFP/Getty Images

7/12 Won the Bronze Boot for the third top goalscorer at his home World Cup Getty Images

8/12 2014/15: Neymar wins the treble with Barcelona AFP/Getty Images

9/12 Neymar replaces Thiago Silva as Brazil captain Getty Images

10/12 Neymar was nominated for the 2015 Ballon d’Or, finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

11/12 Neymar scores the winning penalty to beat Germany at the Maracana and win Brazil a gold medal at the Olympics before renouncing the captaincy Getty Images

12/12 Neymar scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in 2017 against Granada AFP/Getty Images

“It was just a bit of fun, things were relaxed,” he said.

“I told him not to do it as I hadn’t made my decision yet, but it was just a joke. He expressed his feelings and I respect that.”

Neymar, a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2015, has now committed to the challenge of landing Europe's top club prize with PSG.

The striker at his PSG unveiling ( Getty )

He told his new team's website: “I am extremely happy to join Paris St Germain.

“Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious.

“And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates, is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

“PSG's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I have played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.

“From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”