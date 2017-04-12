Free agent pairing Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson are on trial at La Liga club Granada, they have announced, just a day after Arsenal legend Tony Adams was presented as their interim head coach.

Former England international Richardson, who made over 250 Premier League appearances after coming through the ranks at Manchester United, has been unattached since leaving Cardiff City over the festive period.

Reo-Coker has not played in England since leaving Ipswich Town in 2013, but turned out for three MLS franchises before being released by the Montreal Impact in 2016.

This morning, Kieran Richardson & Nigel Reo-Coker joined the first team squad for training, during a trial period with the club.



🔴⚪️⚽️

The pair, both 32, would face an uphill battle to keep Granada in the Primera, should they earn contracts. The Andalucians are currently seven points adrift of safety with just seven games left to play.

Given that neither have played top-flight European football for a year, Adams may simply be eyeing the duo as reinforcements for Granada's Segunda campaign next season.

The newly-installed Granada boss has hinted that he won't be afraid to ruffle some feathers after being handed the head coaching job until the end of the campaign.

"I'm here to give the players a kick up the arse and win games. I have 40 years experience of that.

"We will be fighting to win every game. That's what the president wants, it's what the fans want.

"Practice makes perfect, that's my way. I want us to be tough to beat. We've conceded too many goals."

"I will try to win every game & will try some things in training to liven up the team, as we try to achieve a miracle."