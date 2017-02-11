It’s a big game for…

Zinedine Zidane. Madrid’s French manger has guided them to the top of the table and with their game being postponed at Celta Vigo last weekend he will want his side to keep their momentum.

With Barcelona hot on their heels, Madrid and Zidane need to create some distance if they are to win their first LaLiga title since the 2011-12 season. They face an Osasuna side who are stranded at the bottom of the league this Saturday and Zidane will be hopeful of a routine victory.

Remember when…

Ronaldo scored six minutes into his first game back from the injury he picked up with Portugal during the Euro 2016 final in the 5-2 thrashing of Osasuna?

Player to watch…

Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is Madrid’s most precious asset and his quality is invaluable to his team. The 2016 Ballon d’Or winner also has a notable record against this weekend’s opponents and with them pottering around the bottom of the league the 32-year-old may well add to the 27 goals he’s already chalked up this season in all competitions.

Past three-meetings…

Real Madrid 5 Osasuna 2, LaLiga, September 2016

Real Madrid 4 Osasuna 0, LaLiga, April 2014

Osasuna 0 Real Madrid 2, Copa del Rey, January 2014

Key information…

Kick-off: Saturday 11 February, 19:45 (GMT), The El Sadar Stadium.

TV: The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 HD.

Form guide…

Osasuna: DDDLDL

Real Madrid: DLLWDW

Odds…

Osasuna to win: 11/1

Real Madrid to win: 2/9

Draw: 27/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

