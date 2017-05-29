Juventus star Paulo Dybala believes his obsession with Hollywood film Gladiator has propelled him to the top of European football.

The 23-year-old is preparing for a Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday night aiming for the treble after claiming a sixth-straight Scudetto and the Italian Cup already this season.

Dybala has 19 goals for Juve this season and insists that the film starring Russell Crowe has helped him learn to deal with bullying defenders and know when to pick his fights.

“I have watched the movie maybe 30 times,” said Dybala. “It taught me that, in life, there are times when you have to stand up and fight.

“It also showed me that it is not wise to get caught up in unnecessary battles. That’s why, when people compare me to someone like Messi, I say there are no comparisons.

“He has already done what I am now trying to do – like winning the Champions League.”